American Protection Corp. Reinforces Commitment to Trust and Transparency with BBB Accreditation
Boca Raton, FL, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- American Protection Corp., a nationwide provider of insurance and warranty services, proudly maintains its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holding an A+ rating. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to ethical business practices, exceptional customer service, and financial accountability.
When it comes to protecting major investments — like a home or vehicle — trust is paramount. That’s why more consumers are turning to BBB Accredited Businesses, which uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency. For American Protection Corp., BBB Accreditation isn’t just a designation — it’s a commitment to putting customer peace of mind first.
“Being a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating demonstrates our unwavering promise to do right by our customers,” said Kobi Chukran, CEO of American Protection Corp. “Our clients can feel confident that we’ll be there when they need us most — whether it’s a major home repair or an unexpected vehicle breakdown.”
Why Consumers Choose BBB Accredited Companies
The Better Business Bureau, founded in 1912, has long served as a trusted guide for consumers seeking reputable businesses. The BBB Accreditation Seal symbolizes reliability, honesty, and a deep-rooted commitment to customer satisfaction. Key reasons consumers prefer accredited businesses include:
- Ethical Business Practices: BBB Accredited companies must adhere to strict Standards for Trust, ensuring transparency, fairness, and honesty in all business dealings.
- Licensing and Reliability: Accreditation confirms that a company is fully licensed, insured, and maintains a proven track record of dependable service.
- Customer Protection: BBB businesses are held to higher standards for honoring agreements and resolving customer complaints quickly.
- Safe and Secure Online Transactions: Accredited companies take extra steps to protect customer privacy and ensure secure online interactions.
A Legacy of Protection and Service
Since its incorporation in 2007, American Protection Corp. has helped thousands of customers protect their homes and vehicles through industry-leading warranty and insurance products. Whether it’s a malfunctioning air conditioner, a failing transmission, or a plumbing emergency, the company stands behind every policy it issues — treating customers like family.
“Our mission is simple,” added Chukran. “We want to give homeowners and vehicle owners peace of mind by offering reliable protection and the best possible service. That’s why our clients continue to trust us year after year.”
Client testimonials reflect this commitment. Scott L., a satisfied customer, shared:
“American Protection did a great job taking care of us and our claim. We had some strange circumstances in the timing of our claim, but Kobi and his team went above and beyond to make it right—even when they had no responsibility in the matter. This excellent customer service is what many businesses are lacking these days. They made a difficult situation so much easier, and we are so appreciative!”
About American Protection Corp.
American Protection Corp. is a full-service insurance and warranty agency offering a broad portfolio of protection plans and partnered with top-rated national carriers, including Royal, National General (an Allstate company), Bristol West, Farmers Insurance, Assurance, Omega, Safeco, AmTrust, Embark, The General, ClearCo, and many others.
American Protection Corp. holds an A+ rating and is a BBB Accredited Business, recognized on several trusted consumer review platforms for its dedication to service and customer satisfaction.
For more information about American Protection Corp.'s services, including home and vehicle protection plans, visit www.AmericanProtectionCorp.com.
Contact
Julia Gutman
800-427-1806
www.americanprotectioncorp.com
