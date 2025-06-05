Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Temple, Texas Self Storage Facility
Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant are pleased to announce the successful sale of Smartlock Self Storage® – Temple, a high-performing storage facility located at 405 Fryers Creek Circle in Temple, Texas.
Fort Worth, TX, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant are pleased to announce the successful sale of Smartlock Self Storage® – Temple, a high-performing storage facility located at 405 Fryers Creek Circle in Temple, Texas. The facility comprises approximately 20,875 rentable square feet of self storage, complemented by 7,920 square feet of RV/boat/parking space.
“This transaction highlights continued demand for stabilized storage assets in secondary markets like Temple,” said Chad Snyder, broker with Dominus Commercial. “We were able to align the seller with a motivated buyer at a price that reflects both the current income and long-term upside.”
Chad and Tyler are the North Texas Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Categories