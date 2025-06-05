Left Turn Village Hosts Empowering Freedom Rhymers Mental Health Poetry Event
Metuchen, NJ, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Left Turn Village successfully hosted its second annual Freedom Rhymers mental health edition poetry contest and open mic event on Thursday, May 29. Over 50 individuals converged at Suite Metuchen, witnessing an evening of powerful spoken word, expertly guided by host De-Quan “Mega” Jenkins. The event spotlighted four compelling Freedom Rhymers contestants: “December Atlas" (38, Perth Amboy); Tony “TJ” Jordan (25, Vineland, NJ); Liane “Golden Sapphyre” Ingalls (55, Newark, NJ); and Thomas “Ghoodlife” Pender (41, South Plainfield). Each poet delivered five-minute original performances delving into mental health themes.
Dr. Tyree Oredein, Left Turn Village owner and Freedom Rhymers creator, underscored the event's profound significance. "This marks our third Freedom Rhymers event, and the second focusing on mental health," Dr. Oredein stated. "We are seriously considering establishing this as an annual tradition because, once again, participants expressed immense gratitude for a safe space to openly discuss mental health. This is vital because pervasive mental health stigma consistently deters individuals from seeking necessary help, fueled by the fear of judgment, discrimination, and internalized shame. It's a sobering reality that less than half of those experiencing a mental health condition receive treatment, largely attributed to this very stigma."
Following the competition, audience members, including one virtual caller, shared their own pieces. Poets explored a diverse spectrum of topics, including anxiety, substance use, depression, and stigma's broader impact on mental well-being. Ingalls remarked, "I deeply appreciated the chance to engage in my craft while demonstrating the healing power of poetry and spoken word in navigating mental health struggles."
“This slam marked my first participation in three years," December Atlas recounted. "Simply stepping onto the stage and releasing was therapeutic for me. My poem, 'Conversion Disorder,' addresses my actual disorder, and sharing a visual representation of life with it, helping people grasp it even slightly more, meant I could lend imagery to the internal struggles many face. As a poet and an individual, participating in that slam offered an opportunity to contend with my insecurities and share the microphone with others dedicated to raising awareness for the mental state of those who struggle daily.”
"My main goal when I perform is to show people who go through similar mental struggles that they are not alone," said TJ, "And from the reactions of people who came up to me after the fact, I did just that. I'm grateful for this amazing opportunity."
TJ claimed first place in the competition, with December Atlas securing second and Ghoodlife placing third. In addition to prize money, all Freedom Rhymers received designer underwear courtesy of sponsor CHULO Underwear.
Left Turn Village, a Black and woman-owned, queer-centered public health and social justice company, champions the creation of safer, more inclusive, and culturally competent spaces for marginalized communities through extensive programming. "Freedom Rhymers," operating under the Left Turn Village umbrella, is a collective of poets and verbal artists. Inspired by the "Freedom Riders" of the Black Civil Rights Movement, these artists leverage the power of spoken word to illuminate their lived experiences.
