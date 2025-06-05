Zaivio Launches Vio Lotto and Announces Upcoming Vio Voyager: Fun, Gamified Telegram Apps That Reward Community Engagement
Frisco, TX, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, an innovator in AI-powered engagement tools, has officially launched Vio Lotto, with Vio Voyager set to debut before June 15, 2025. These Telegram-based games are designed to drive fun, creativity, and community participation through daily interaction and gamified rewards.
Vio Lotto: Spin. Win. Repeat.
Vio Lotto is a fast, emoji-driven slot machine game that lets users roll each day to win Vio Points, Zaivio’s in-game reward currency. Additional rolls can be earned through referrals and community activity. Players compete for daily prizes and leaderboard rankings in a casual, slot-style format.
“Vio Lotto is light, fun, and designed for quick daily engagement,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “It’s simple enough for anyone to play, and rewarding enough to keep coming back.”
Available now inside the official Zaivio Telegram group, Vio Lotto is the first of several gamified experiences being developed by the company.
Vio Voyager: Explore the World, One City at a Time
Vio Voyager, launching before June 15, takes players on a global adventure—virtually visiting real cities, completing AI-inspired challenges, and earning points and badges for participation. With over 1,000 cities in its global database, the game combines travel themes with creativity and rewards.
“It’s part game, part experience, part digital passport,” said Magolnick. “Vio Voyager turns everyday interaction into something imaginative and rewarding.”
ZVIO Token Integration Coming Soon
Both games are part of the growing Zaivio ecosystem, and will soon integrate ZVIO, Zaivio’s ERC-20 utility token. In Version 2, expected before the end of summer 2025, players will be able to redeem ZVIO for extra rolls, power-ups, travel multipliers, and exclusive benefits.
Join the Adventure on Telegram
Vio Lotto is live now, and Vio Voyager will go live before June 15.
Both are available inside the Zaivio Telegram group (@zaivio).
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
