An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song
An Alternative romp through Trump's End Days Fascism through song, Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck, in his 5th album in just under 3 years, JJS brings us a new sound. This is "Modern Folk." Coming July 4, 2025.
Kansas City, MO, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- justinscheck.com/home
In his 5th Album in just under 3 years, Fascist Addict (his 1st album as a standalone unlike the trickled out release of the 4 Concept Album Series entitled The Blue-Collar Diaries, which was created and released over the last 2 years), Justin John Scheck tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump.
The Single, “In Real Time,” is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S., and tackles conceptually the state of American Society and Culture under Trump and The Cultural Right's End Days Fascism.
"In Real Time" is in part a Historical look at Fascism, Oligarchy and Oppression in America. It is an alternative romp of a song in which JJS once again writes, performs, Produces and Masters.
It is a song and album the Artist accompanies with the reminder of the famous Woody Guthrie quote -
“It’s a Folk Singers job to comfort disturbed people, and to disturb comfortable people.”
Contact the Artist for a Sneak Peak.
In his 5th Album in just under 3 years, Fascist Addict (his 1st album as a standalone unlike the trickled out release of the 4 Concept Album Series entitled The Blue-Collar Diaries, which was created and released over the last 2 years), Justin John Scheck tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump.
The Single, “In Real Time,” is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S., and tackles conceptually the state of American Society and Culture under Trump and The Cultural Right's End Days Fascism.
"In Real Time" is in part a Historical look at Fascism, Oligarchy and Oppression in America. It is an alternative romp of a song in which JJS once again writes, performs, Produces and Masters.
It is a song and album the Artist accompanies with the reminder of the famous Woody Guthrie quote -
“It’s a Folk Singers job to comfort disturbed people, and to disturb comfortable people.”
Contact the Artist for a Sneak Peak.
Contact
Justin John ScheckContact
Justin Scheck
608-658-8686
justinscheck.com/home
Justin Scheck
608-658-8686
justinscheck.com/home
Categories