An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song

Kansas City, MO, June 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- justinscheck.com/home In his 5th Album in just under 3 years, Fascist Addict (his 1st album as a standalone unlike the trickled out release of the 4 Concept Album Series entitled The Blue-Collar Diaries, which was created and released over the last 2 years), Justin John Scheck tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump.The Single, “In Real Time,” is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S., and tackles conceptually the state of American Society and Culture under Trump and The Cultural Right's End Days Fascism."In Real Time" is in part a Historical look at Fascism, Oligarchy and Oppression in America. It is an alternative romp of a song in which JJS once again writes, performs, Produces and Masters.It is a song and album the Artist accompanies with the reminder of the famous Woody Guthrie quote -“It’s a Folk Singers job to comfort disturbed people, and to disturb comfortable people.”Contact the Artist for a Sneak Peak.