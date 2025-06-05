St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer Awards $407,000 in Grants
The 56-year-old organization distributes funds to 40 cancer-related charities.
St. Louis, MO, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC) – a leading nonprofit dedicated to funding cancer research, prevention, and care activities in the St. Louis community – recently announced the distribution of $407,000 in grants to 40 local cancer-related organizations at its recent annual luncheon.
The event highlighted the profound impact of these funds on cancer survivors and their families. Attendees heard moving stories from individuals whose lives have been improved thanks to the support of STLMGAC. All grants were awarded following a rigorous review process led by the STLMGAC Medical Advisory Committee chaired by Dr. Gary Singer.
This year’s recipients included American Cancer Society, BJC Healthcare, Camp Rainbow, The Cancer Support Community, Children’s Miracle Network, Friends of Kids with Cancer, Gateway to Hope, HavenHouse St. Louis, Make A Wish, Mercy Health Foundation, Missouri Baptist Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, and Washington University School of Medicine.
“Our organization continues to make a meaningful difference by supporting cancer research, programming, and patient care right here in our very own community,” said STLMGAC Chairman Neil Marglous. “This annual luncheon is the culmination of our year-round efforts, and it’s incredibly rewarding to witness firsthand the positive changes we’re helping to create.”
Since its inception in 1969, STLMGAC has raised more than $6 million for over 40 charities serving the St. Louis cancer community. The independent nonprofit provides vital support to individuals facing a cancer diagnosis and is committed to advancing scientific research in the search for a cure.
For more information about St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, call (314) 786-5950.
