Fourth Annual Stark Pride Festival Set for June 14, 2025
LGBTQ+ event returns to downtown Canton, Ohio to celebrate Pride.
Canton, OH, June 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Stark Pride Festival and March 2025 will be held rain or shine at Centennial Plaza and surrounding areas in downtown Canton on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Over 7,000 people are expected for the large-scale LGBTQ+ Pride festival in its fourth year in Stark County. The event is open to all interested and supportive people and will feature music, entertainment, food trucks, speakers, vendors, community organizations, dancing, and activities for kids and youth. The Pride March will step off from the Cultural Center for the Arts parking lot around 1:15 pm and arrive at Centennial Plaza prior to the start of the festival opening ceremonies at 2:00 pm.
Centennial Plaza Main Stage Entertainment from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm hosted by DJ Krooze and emcee and drag performer Kardi Redd Diamond with performances throughout the show by other performers (at 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, and 7:15) by Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige (from season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race), Denise Russell, Chelsea Enchantress, Ryne Stone, and EN-RICH-MENT.
2:00 pm Opening Ceremonies featuring the Bluecoats, Sing Out, and community leaders
3:00 pm Session Five (Columbus, Ohio)
4:30 pm Vesperteen (Columbus, Ohio)
6:15 pm Siena Liggins (Atlanta, Georgia)
7:45 pm DreamStates (Akron, Ohio)
*Entertainment is made possible through a Cultural Tourism Grant from ArtsinStark and Visit Canton
Kids and Teens Activities will include face painting by Chroma Fun Face Painting, inflatables, make & takes, balloon artist Rick Everhart, and games between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm located on Market Ave N between 4th St NW and 5th St NW. Look for the balloons by Inspired Balloon Designs.
Book overnight accommodations at the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown – a Gold event sponsor.
The Stark Pride Festival and March 2025 would not be possible without financial and other support from their sponsors, exhibitors, food vendors, and donors, as well as downtown Canton bars, restaurants, shops, and galleries. The City of Canton, including police, fire/EMTs, and Mayor William V. Sherer II and staff, as well as the Centennial Plaza staff, have worked with the Stark Pride Festival committee volunteers to bring this festival and march to Stark County for a fourth consecutive year.
27 sponsors of the Stark Pride Festival and March 2025, many that will exhibit at the festival, are:
Entertainment/Platinum ($5,000+): Made possible through a Cultural Tourism Grant from Visit Canton and Arts in Stark
Platinum Level ($5,000+): Downtown Canton Partnership
Gold Level ($2,500+): Huntington Bank, PNC Bank, and DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown
Silver Level ($1,000+): Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa, Craig Covey LGBT and Diversity Pride Fund at SCF, Equitas Health, Marathon Petroleum, My Community Health Center, Metallus, Aultman/Aultcare, Lepley & Co., Friends of TJ & Todd, Q92, The Auricle Venue & Bar, Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home, and CANAPI.
Bronze Level ($500+): Allie Café, Walkie Talkie Coffee, The Hersher Family, Temple Israel, Modern Ritual, Phoenix Rising, Theater-Masks.com, Episcopal Churches: St. Paul's Canton + St. Timothy's Massillon + St. Mark's Canton + Trinity Alliance + New Life Uniontown + The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio
Copper Level ($250+): Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Canton
14 food vendors will be on hand this year in addition to food and drinks available at downtown spots.
30 vendors will be selling or promoting their goods or services.
61 Exhibitors will share information and connect with community members.
Parking is available on any downtown Canton street that is not closed to traffic or otherwise reserved. Parking lots and garages include the Onesto Parking Garage (238 Cleveland Ave NW), the Millennium Parking Deck (200-298 3rd St NE), and others. Also consider taking a SARTA bus, bicycle, or ride share.
TJ Horwood
202-494-6843
Starkpride.org
