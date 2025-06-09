Zaivio Unveils Strategic 2025–2026 Roadmap Featuring Game and App Launches, Integrations, and Overall Platform Expansion
Frisco, TX, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, a leading innovator in AI-powered business tools and Web3 applications, has officially released its comprehensive 2025–2026 roadmap, outlining a bold vision for empowering entrepreneurs, expanding global access, and accelerating the adoption of its native token, ZVIO.
The roadmap highlights major milestones across product development, strategic partnerships, community growth, and real-world token use cases. The next phases of Zaivio’s evolution will include several key product launches and major growth initiatives:
Key Milestones in the Roadmap:
• Q2 2025: Launch of Vio Lotto and Vio Voyager, Zaivio’s Telegram-based engagement games with ZVIO integration, along with the start of its consultant and Vanguard Founder programs.
• Q3 2025: Rollout of LASLO, the AI social scheduling app, expansion of Jumpstart’s MBA-level course catalog, growth to 100 affiliates, and completion of the first 100 Vanguard nodes.
• Q4 2025: Major releases include the Elevate app (“Reputation to Revenue”), ZVIO listing on Coinstore, 1,000 active app users, and new token utilities such as subscription payments and in-game upgrades.
• 2026 and Beyond: The launch of a Zaivio DeFi Marketplace, geographic expansion into LATAM, EU, and APAC markets, and full-scale cross-platform integrations.
“Our roadmap is more than just a schedule—it’s a statement,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “We’re committed to delivering real, tangible value to small businesses, creators, and communities through AI automation and tokenized engagement.”
The roadmap also marks a pivotal expansion of ZVIO utility across all Zaivio products, including subscription payments, platform enhancements, and gamified experiences—cementing its role at the core of Zaivio’s ecosystem.
View the Roadmap:
The full visual roadmap is now available on the website under the Roadmap tab.
The roadmap highlights major milestones across product development, strategic partnerships, community growth, and real-world token use cases. The next phases of Zaivio’s evolution will include several key product launches and major growth initiatives:
Key Milestones in the Roadmap:
• Q2 2025: Launch of Vio Lotto and Vio Voyager, Zaivio’s Telegram-based engagement games with ZVIO integration, along with the start of its consultant and Vanguard Founder programs.
• Q3 2025: Rollout of LASLO, the AI social scheduling app, expansion of Jumpstart’s MBA-level course catalog, growth to 100 affiliates, and completion of the first 100 Vanguard nodes.
• Q4 2025: Major releases include the Elevate app (“Reputation to Revenue”), ZVIO listing on Coinstore, 1,000 active app users, and new token utilities such as subscription payments and in-game upgrades.
• 2026 and Beyond: The launch of a Zaivio DeFi Marketplace, geographic expansion into LATAM, EU, and APAC markets, and full-scale cross-platform integrations.
“Our roadmap is more than just a schedule—it’s a statement,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “We’re committed to delivering real, tangible value to small businesses, creators, and communities through AI automation and tokenized engagement.”
The roadmap also marks a pivotal expansion of ZVIO utility across all Zaivio products, including subscription payments, platform enhancements, and gamified experiences—cementing its role at the core of Zaivio’s ecosystem.
View the Roadmap:
The full visual roadmap is now available on the website under the Roadmap tab.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories