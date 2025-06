Zaivio Unveils Strategic 2025–2026 Roadmap Featuring Game and App Launches, Integrations, and Overall Platform Expansion

Frisco, TX, June 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Zaivio, a leading innovator in AI-powered business tools and Web3 applications, has officially released its comprehensive 2025–2026 roadmap, outlining a bold vision for empowering entrepreneurs, expanding global access, and accelerating the adoption of its native token, ZVIO.The roadmap highlights major milestones across product development, strategic partnerships, community growth, and real-world token use cases. The next phases of Zaivio’s evolution will include several key product launches and major growth initiatives:Key Milestones in the Roadmap:• Q2 2025: Launch of Vio Lotto and Vio Voyager, Zaivio’s Telegram-based engagement games with ZVIO integration, along with the start of its consultant and Vanguard Founder programs.• Q3 2025: Rollout of LASLO, the AI social scheduling app, expansion of Jumpstart’s MBA-level course catalog, growth to 100 affiliates, and completion of the first 100 Vanguard nodes.• Q4 2025: Major releases include the Elevate app (“Reputation to Revenue”), ZVIO listing on Coinstore, 1,000 active app users, and new token utilities such as subscription payments and in-game upgrades.• 2026 and Beyond: The launch of a Zaivio DeFi Marketplace, geographic expansion into LATAM, EU, and APAC markets, and full-scale cross-platform integrations.“Our roadmap is more than just a schedule—it’s a statement,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “We’re committed to delivering real, tangible value to small businesses, creators, and communities through AI automation and tokenized engagement.”The roadmap also marks a pivotal expansion of ZVIO utility across all Zaivio products, including subscription payments, platform enhancements, and gamified experiences—cementing its role at the core of Zaivio’s ecosystem.View the Roadmap:The full visual roadmap is now available on the website under the Roadmap tab.