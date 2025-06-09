Zaivio Launches “Intro to Prompt Engineering” Course for Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs
Frisco, TX, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, a leader in AI-driven business solutions, announces the release of “Intro to Prompt Engineering,” the first course in its newly integrated Jumpstart Online Learning Center. The course is now available on the Zaivio site under the Learn tab, and is tailored to help entrepreneurs, business professionals, and teams unlock the true power of artificial intelligence.
Prompt engineering is the foundation of working with generative AI—and this course makes it simple, effective, and practical for real-world business use.
“This course is the starting point for anyone looking to use AI for better outcomes in marketing, content, customer service, or daily operations,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “We’ve removed the guesswork and made prompt engineering approachable for every business user.”
What you’ll learn in the course:
• The science behind prompts and how AI interprets them
• Prompt templates you can use right away
• Common mistakes and how to avoid them
• Business-specific applications for sales, marketing, strategy, and more
Designed to be completed quickly and applied immediately, this course is part of Zaivio Jumpstart’s mission to provide MBA-level content in a digestible, results-first format.
Zaivio Jumpstart is part of Zaivio’s broader platform of AI tools for small businesses, designed to help entrepreneurs compete in a fast-changing digital economy.
Access the course now under the Learn tab in the Zaivio menu.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
