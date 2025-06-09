Zaivio Releases “AI for Small Business Success” Course to Empower Entrepreneurs with Practical AI Knowledge
Frisco, TX, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, the AI-powered platform for business growth, proudly announces the launch of its newest educational offering: “AI for Small Business Success,” now live on the Jumpstart Online Learning Center, recently integrated into the Zaivio website under the Learn menu.
This essential course was created to help entrepreneurs and small business owners understand how to apply artificial intelligence directly to their operations, from marketing and customer service to productivity and decision-making.
“Small businesses are hungry for AI—but most don’t know where to start,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “This course bridges that gap by showing how AI can drive real results, without needing a technical background.”
In this course, users will discover:
• The core concepts of AI and how it applies to small business
• Real-life use cases that save time and increase profits
• Tools and tactics for automating everyday business functions
• A strategic framework to begin implementing AI immediately
Part of the growing Zaivio Jumpstart library, this course is designed for business leaders looking to gain an edge in today’s competitive, tech-driven marketplace.
Zaivio Jumpstart delivers easy-to-follow, MBA-level courses that help entrepreneurs convert knowledge into growth. It’s education built for action.
Contact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
