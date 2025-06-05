Modern Comfort Meets Outdoor Adventure in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho Near Boise
This custom 4-bedroom home offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and outdoor living on nearly 7 acres. With an open layout, wood-burning fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen featuring a large island and walk-in pantry, it’s designed for both everyday living and entertaining. Enjoy panoramic foothill views, direct access to BLM land for hiking and biking, and close proximity to the Payette River for year-round recreation—all just a short drive from nearby mountain towns.
Boise, ID, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team with over $2 billion in sales across the Treasure Valley, announces the listing of 44 Shoemaker Dr. This property offers an exceptional opportunity to experience Idaho living at its finest. Custom-built 4-bedroom home is situated on 6.87 acres and blends refined indoor comfort with direct access to some of the region’s best outdoor recreation.
Designed for both relaxation and entertainment, the home features an open layout with soaring ceilings, large windows that flood the interior with natural light, and a wood-burning fireplace perfect for cozy evenings. The gourmet kitchen is a standout, equipped with a massive island, pot filler, and walk-in pantry—ideal for both daily living and hosting guests.
Step outside and take in panoramic views from the covered porch or back deck, where sunsets and local wildlife are regular visitors. The property backs up to BLM land, offering immediate access to hiking and biking trails. Just moments away, the Payette River invites kayaking, fishing, and floating adventures.
Located in the heart of Horseshoe Bend—a charming small town just a short drive to Eagle, Emmett, Garden Valley, and McCall—this property offers peaceful seclusion without sacrificing accessibility.
This listing represents a balance between modern living and outdoor lifestyle in one of Idaho’s most scenic small towns.
Contact
City of Trees Real Estate
Tara Heinz
(208) 278-6880
cityoftreesrealestate.com
Tara Heinz
(208) 278-6880
cityoftreesrealestate.com
