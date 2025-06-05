Modern Comfort Meets Outdoor Adventure in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho Near Boise

This custom 4-bedroom home offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and outdoor living on nearly 7 acres. With an open layout, wood-burning fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen featuring a large island and walk-in pantry, it’s designed for both everyday living and entertaining. Enjoy panoramic foothill views, direct access to BLM land for hiking and biking, and close proximity to the Payette River for year-round recreation—all just a short drive from nearby mountain towns.