The Magpie Film Company Tosses It's Hat Into the Short Form Video Arena
Edward Gusts, the head of The Magpie Film Company, has announced that the company is serializing it's content to appeal to new viewers.
Pasadena, CA, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a blog post, Edward Gusts (president) noted that companies, like DramaBox and ReelShorts give "overworked people with no time, a chance to watch dramas in bite sized chunks while on the bus, waiting for a meal, or on their coffee breaks."
The company stated that, although it does not seek to emulate these companies in regard to content or style, the pure insight of "the fact that audiences are now used to being able to watch the first few minutes of a show before making up their mind" and the strong "level of commitment needed to watch an indie film." has spurred the company into making their own films more accessible, while requiring less initial commitment from it's audience.
"What we make is very different from what is offered by these new companies," Gusts stated, "But if any film company wants to get it's movies seen, it has to take into account that Movie theaters and even streaming television counts for only a fraction of the platforms where people watch movies."
The company stated that although it will still produce original indie films, adding short form to their line up will give their audience a chance to discover more true gems that they can watch while on the go.
The company stated that all of it's available content can be viewed through it's website www.MagpieFilmCo.com.
The company stated that, although it does not seek to emulate these companies in regard to content or style, the pure insight of "the fact that audiences are now used to being able to watch the first few minutes of a show before making up their mind" and the strong "level of commitment needed to watch an indie film." has spurred the company into making their own films more accessible, while requiring less initial commitment from it's audience.
"What we make is very different from what is offered by these new companies," Gusts stated, "But if any film company wants to get it's movies seen, it has to take into account that Movie theaters and even streaming television counts for only a fraction of the platforms where people watch movies."
The company stated that although it will still produce original indie films, adding short form to their line up will give their audience a chance to discover more true gems that they can watch while on the go.
The company stated that all of it's available content can be viewed through it's website www.MagpieFilmCo.com.
Contact
The Magpie Film CompanyContact
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
magpiefilmco.com
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
magpiefilmco.com
Categories