Greg Allen Companies and Horizon Property Group Partner to Acquire Library Park and Pinebrook Apartments in Greenwood, Indiana
Greenwood, IN, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Greg Allen Companies, a leading real estate investment and development firm, in partnership with Horizon Property Group, a full-service commercial real estate company based in Greenwood, Indiana, are pleased to announce the joint acquisition of two well-established multifamily communities: Pinebrook Apartments and Library Park Apartments, both located in Greenwood, Indiana.
This strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to quality residential housing in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. The acquisition signals the partners’ commitment to building a multifamily portfolio and underscores their joint focus on long-term community investment.
Pinebrook Apartments
Located at 1625 Pinecone Ln E, Pinebrook Apartments consists of 84 spacious units featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 850 to 1,302 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,145 to $1,422. Community amenities include a swimming pool, high-speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups.
Library Park Apartments
Situated at 1613 Library Blvd, Library Park Apartments includes 36 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, each approximately 874 square feet. Rental rates start at $1,159 and go up to $1,270 per month. The pet-friendly property offers washer/dryer connections and surface parking.
Both communities serve a wide demographic of residents, including young professionals, families, and retirees, with convenient access to local retail, parks, and healthcare facilities.
Acknowledgments
Greg Allen Companies and Horizon Property Group extend their gratitude to fellow investors who helped make this acquisition possible. Special thanks to Jenni Helm of Ben Franklin Insurance & Investments for expertly handling insurance coverage, and to Chicago Title and MVP National Title Company for their help to close these transactions smoothly. JG2 has also been hired as their tenured property manager for these properties.
About Greg Allen Companies
Greg Allen Companies is a privately held real estate investment and development firm known for identifying value-add opportunities and delivering long-term returns. The company partners with strategic operators and developers across multiple asset classes.
About Horizon Property Group
Based in Greenwood, Indiana, Horizon Property Group has a growing multifamily and diversified asset portfolio with a concentration in Central Indiana. It has syndicated investment opportunities for in state and out of state private investors, as well as institutional investment.
Contact
Jody Morris
317-884-1100
horizonpropertygroup.com
107 N State Road 135, Suite 306
Greenwood, IN 46142
