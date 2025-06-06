Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Harrisburg, PA area on August 14, 2025

Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University and is known as a world-renowned autism advocate. Diagnosed with autism herself, she speaks at conferences nationwide, helping parents and professionals better understand and support individuals on the spectrum. Her books include "Emergence: Labeled Autistic," "Thinking in Pictures, The Autistic Brain," and "The Loving Push," co-written with Debra Moore PhD. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.