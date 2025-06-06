Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Harrisburg, PA area on August 14, 2025
Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University and is known as a world-renowned autism advocate. Diagnosed with autism herself, she speaks at conferences nationwide, helping parents and professionals better understand and support individuals on the spectrum. Her books include "Emergence: Labeled Autistic," "Thinking in Pictures, The Autistic Brain," and "The Loving Push," co-written with Debra Moore PhD. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Harrisburg, PA, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin is a renowned autism advocate, scientist, and inventor—whose life and work have inspired thousands of individuals and families across the globe.
In this candid and compelling talk, Dr. Grandin will share personal stories from her childhood, the obstacles she’s overcome, and practical strategies that can help individuals with autism thrive. Drawing from both her lived experience and research, she’ll offer powerful insights on how to support different types of thinkers and encourage innovation in young minds.
Dr. Grandin will also cover a range of real-life topics, including:
- Early intervention and classroom inclusion
- Toilet training and navigating puberty
- Preparing for high school, driving, and college
This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from one of the most influential voices in the autism community. They hope to see you there.
In this candid and compelling talk, Dr. Grandin will share personal stories from her childhood, the obstacles she’s overcome, and practical strategies that can help individuals with autism thrive. Drawing from both her lived experience and research, she’ll offer powerful insights on how to support different types of thinkers and encourage innovation in young minds.
Dr. Grandin will also cover a range of real-life topics, including:
- Early intervention and classroom inclusion
- Toilet training and navigating puberty
- Preparing for high school, driving, and college
This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from one of the most influential voices in the autism community. They hope to see you there.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories