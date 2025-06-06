Wellgreen to Showcase Premium Botanical Extracts at Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025 in Shanghai
Meet Wellgreen at booth 21C97 during Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025, June 24–26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai. Discover high-quality botanical extracts, including yucca extract powder, organic apple cider vinegar powder, and glucoraphanin powder.
Parsippany, NJ, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wellgreen, a global supplier of premium botanical extracts, functional ingredients, and nutraceutical solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025, taking place from June 24 to 26, 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. You can find Wellgreen at booth 21C97.
Hi & Fi Asia-China is one of the largest and most influential events for the health, food, and nutrition industries in Asia. This year, Wellgreen will spotlight its cutting-edge offerings in the field of natural plant-based ingredients, highlighting innovations in yucca extract powder, organic apple cider vinegar powder, and glucoraphanin powder derived from broccoli seed extract.
“At Wellgreen, we are committed to delivering scientifically backed, eco-conscious botanical ingredients that meet the highest industry standards,” said a spokesperson from Wellgreen. “This exhibition gives us the opportunity to connect with international buyers, distributors, and formulators looking for reliable plant extract suppliers.”
Featured Products at the Show:
Yucca Extract Powder – Ideal for animal nutrition and natural foaming applications.
Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Powder – A convenient, potent alternative for detox and wellness formulations.
Glucoraphanin Powder (from broccoli seed extract) – Rich in sulforaphane precursor, ideal for antioxidant and detox support.
Wellgreen’s manufacturing facility is certified with ISO, HACCP, Kosher, and Organic standards, ensuring full traceability and quality control from source to shelf. The company offers custom formulations, bulk ingredient supply, and OEM/ODM services to partners worldwide.
Learn More or Schedule a Meeting:
To learn more about Wellgreen’s botanical extract solutions or to schedule a meeting during the show, visit: wellgreenherb.
You can also connect with the team in advance via LinkedIn or email: wellgreen001@gmail.com.
Contact
Wellgreen Technology Co.,Ltd.Contact
Becky Qi
+8618710323361
www.wellgreenherb.com
