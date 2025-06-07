YURiNOX Workwear Delivers High Visibility Vests and Raincoats Ahead of the Hurricane Season
Brooklyn, NY, June 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- YURiNOX Workwear launches high-visibility vests and raincoats to support emergency crews and outdoor workers with durable, weather-resistant gear ahead of the 2025 hurricane season.
Trusted designer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional uniforms, YURiNOX Workwear, has made available its high-visibility (Hi-Viz) vests and raincoats ahead of the rainy and hurricane season. Preparing emergency responders, rescuers, and outdoor workers for the Atlantic hurricane season is critical to maintaining employees' morale, safety, and work continuity.
Businesses looking for protective workwear, customized uniforms, special footwear, and PPE can place their orders for Hi-Viz vests, raincoats, and rainsuits to receive their supplies immediately. YURiNOX Workwear maintains a large inventory of work garments and footwear in sizes ranging from M to 4XL, ensuring its customers get their orders filled promptly.
Functional and Quality Hi-Viz Vests
High-visibility vests are an important part of uniforms for construction workers, locksmiths, municipal workers, railway staff, and more. YURiNOX's Hi-Viz vests are made with bright fluorescent material in orange and lemon colors, with broad silver strips to maintain visibility during the day and at night. The company uses GleanBack reflective stripes made with large 26-facet spherical microlenses, which extend the visibility of the vests even in fog and at dusk up to 400 meters.
The company applies a unique water-repellent impregnation agent, RainDrops100unit, which makes the fabric water-repellent, allowing workers to stay protected from light rain or snow for up to 4 hours. This reduces the risk of falling ill while increasing productivity.
The vests are specially designed with comfortable V-necks and patch breast or bottom pockets with Velcro closures (on some models) to enhance functionality. The vest material is breathable and easy to care for. An insulated safety vest is also available for windy weather.
Water-Resistant Rain Suits
YURiNOX's raincoats are made of waterproof Oxford fabric with a comfortable hood that protects 100% of the employee's clothing from getting wet. The seams of the rainsuits are sealed with PVC film and glued from the inside to prevent water from seeping through.
The raincoats have foldable hoods that can be easily fixed with buttons, retracted as collars, and can double up as pockets. The hoods are designed for adjustable volume based on the wearer's preference and weather conditions.
Two black ventilation holes in the mesh lining maintain breathability while protecting the wearer. The sleeves of the rainsuits have inner cuffs for added protection. Some designs feature open cut-in pockets in the bottom wear that allow access to trouser pockets. These thoughtfully designed rainsuits are suitable for hunters, fishermen, farm workers, and security guards.
About YURiNOX
YURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company employs cutting-edge fabric technologies and premium design techniques to create protective professional clothing. Their clothing line adheres to stringent safety guidelines and holds industry certifications, so customers don't need to worry about regulatory approvals.
The brand stands by the philosophy that functional work clothes do not need to be boring, ill-fitted, or uncomfortable. YURiNOX Workwear ensures that its offerings stand the test of time and the elements while meeting the specific needs of each profession.
Contact
Yury Gamsheev
(929) 295-5525
https://yurinoxworkwear.us/
300 Cadman Plaza West, 12th Fl.
Brooklyn, NY
United States
