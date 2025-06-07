NeckCare Convenes Leading Experts on the Future of Cervical Spine Rehab
The Minneapolis-based med tech company hosted a high-profile conference focused on advancing measurement, outcomes and innovation in neck rehabilitation.
Minneapolis, MN, June 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At the Advancing Neck Rehabilitation Conference, NeckCare gathered a group of leading clinicians and researchers to shed light on the importance of cervical spine rehabilitation as a part of its mission to advance neck rehabilitation through technology and education.
Participants included top names from institutions like Duke University, University at Buffalo, Columbia University and the UFC Performance Institute.
“It was truly a privilege—and honestly a bit humbling—to bring together such an extraordinary group of minds, each with a wealth of experience and insight to share. Having them all in one space —it was a powerful moment,” says Orri Gudmundson, CEO of NeckCare.
At the conference, participants discussed key challenges in neck rehabilitation—such as inconsistent assessment and limited scalable tools—with the NeckCare System™ cited as an example supporting objective measurement and rehab in clinics across the U.S. and Canada.
“It was an absolute honor to speak at the NeckCare Conference, surrounded by world-class clinicians from across the globe. The depth of expertise, interdisciplinary collaboration, and knowledge-sharing at this event was truly inspiring. The innovation happening in the neck and concussion space is pushing boundaries-and NeckCare is at the forefront of it. If you're not familiar with their work, I highly recommend reaching out. Grateful to be part of a community so committed to elevating care and redefining what's possible in athlete brain and cervical health,” Dr. Heather Linden, Director of Physical Therapy at UFC Performance Institute.
About NeckCare:
NeckCare™ is a health-tech company that has developed a unique and patented technology to objectively assess the cervical spine for potential impairment.
