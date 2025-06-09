Author Alex Wright’s New Book, "Imagine That!" is a Charming Tale Inspired by the Author’s Childhood That Follows a Young Girl and Her Wild Imagination

Recent release “Imagine That!” from Page Publishing author Alex Wright is a captivating story of a young girl named Rena, who has a big imagination that she uses to create fun adventures to entertain herself and her sister. Inspired by true events, Rena learns just how fun using one’s imagination can be, while also understanding that her imagination and actions can impact others.