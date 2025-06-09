Author Alex Wright’s New Book, "Imagine That!" is a Charming Tale Inspired by the Author’s Childhood That Follows a Young Girl and Her Wild Imagination
Recent release “Imagine That!” from Page Publishing author Alex Wright is a captivating story of a young girl named Rena, who has a big imagination that she uses to create fun adventures to entertain herself and her sister. Inspired by true events, Rena learns just how fun using one’s imagination can be, while also understanding that her imagination and actions can impact others.
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alex Wright, a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a Christian who lives in Oxon Hill, Maryland, with her husband and enjoys reading, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “Imagine That!”: a riveting story of a young, imaginative girl who uses her imagination to create wild adventures for herself and her sister.
“‘Imagine That!’ tells a fun and exciting story of well-written events,” shares Wright. “The five-year-old character Rena and her ten-year-old sister, Adriana, are based on memories of (my) true childhood events reenacting how (I) used (my) imagination to create fun adventures and how (my) imaginary adventures affected (my) mother and sister.
“This story is created to bring fun and laughter to all children, inspiring them about just how fun using their imaginations can be. ‘Imagine That!’ is friendly and enjoyable to all age groups.
“So sit back and get ready to go on an adventure with Rena and imagine that!”
Published by Page Publishing, Alex Wright’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s own childhood adventures, as well as her wish of becoming an author that she has dreamed about since the age of eight. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Wright’s story to life, “Imagine That!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to use their own imaginations and see what fun adventures they can come up with.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Imagine That!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
