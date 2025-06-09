Author Doug Crate’s New Book, "Edge City," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Find His Place in the World and His True Calling in Life

Recent release “Edge City” from Page Publishing author Doug Crate is a stirring autobiographical account that centers around the author’s life journey to find himself while traveling across the nation and working a variety of jobs before finally settling down and becoming a social worker. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Edge City” is a testament to the beauty of the human experience.