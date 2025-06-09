Author Doug Crate’s New Book, "Edge City," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Find His Place in the World and His True Calling in Life
Recent release “Edge City” from Page Publishing author Doug Crate is a stirring autobiographical account that centers around the author’s life journey to find himself while traveling across the nation and working a variety of jobs before finally settling down and becoming a social worker. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Edge City” is a testament to the beauty of the human experience.
Winterport, ME, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doug Crate, who resides near central coastal Maine with his wife and a variety of animals, where he enjoys gardening, trail hiking, kayaking, and playing music, has completed his new book, “Edge City”: a thrilling memoir that documents the author’s travels and struggles as he moved across the country, working different jobs in an attempt to find his place before finally settling down and building a steady life for himself.
“‘Edge City’ chronicles my trials and tribulations, some tragic, some heartfelt, and some humorous, as I searched for what it means to be a human in this country and on this planet,” writes Crate. “Life’s lessons are presented in journal form as I drift around the country as a migrant farm laborer, a worker in woolen mills and a tannery, farmhand, draftsman, and a troubadour at Mardi Gras, Key West, and up and down the Eastern seaboard. ‘Edge City’ ultimately becomes a call to action as I become a father, homesteader, and eventually a social worker working with the homeless, mentally ill, and often addicted as I realize we all face the challenge of survival together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Doug Crate’s enthralling tale will captivate readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this first-hand account of the author’s vast experiences and the people that he met along the way that have remained with him in spirit. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “Edge City” is sure to resonate with each turn of the page, encouraging readers to embrace their own individual journey through life as they discover, much like the author, where and who they are truly meant to be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Edge City” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Edge City’ chronicles my trials and tribulations, some tragic, some heartfelt, and some humorous, as I searched for what it means to be a human in this country and on this planet,” writes Crate. “Life’s lessons are presented in journal form as I drift around the country as a migrant farm laborer, a worker in woolen mills and a tannery, farmhand, draftsman, and a troubadour at Mardi Gras, Key West, and up and down the Eastern seaboard. ‘Edge City’ ultimately becomes a call to action as I become a father, homesteader, and eventually a social worker working with the homeless, mentally ill, and often addicted as I realize we all face the challenge of survival together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Doug Crate’s enthralling tale will captivate readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this first-hand account of the author’s vast experiences and the people that he met along the way that have remained with him in spirit. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “Edge City” is sure to resonate with each turn of the page, encouraging readers to embrace their own individual journey through life as they discover, much like the author, where and who they are truly meant to be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Edge City” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories