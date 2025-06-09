Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Welcome to Girdwood Manor," Follows a Nurse Who Soon Finds Herself in a Maine Resort Plagued by Hordes of Monsters

Recent release “Welcome to Girdwood Manor” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander is a gripping tale that centers around Camila, a nurse who journeys to a resort in Maine where she hopes to start a new life. But when she finally arrives, Camila is faced with the truth that those staying at Girdwood Manor must fight hordes of monsters in order to stay there.