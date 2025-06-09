Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Welcome to Girdwood Manor," Follows a Nurse Who Soon Finds Herself in a Maine Resort Plagued by Hordes of Monsters
Recent release “Welcome to Girdwood Manor” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander is a gripping tale that centers around Camila, a nurse who journeys to a resort in Maine where she hopes to start a new life. But when she finally arrives, Camila is faced with the truth that those staying at Girdwood Manor must fight hordes of monsters in order to stay there.
Williamsburg, VA, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Alexander, who is of the Christian faith, has completed his new book, “Welcome to Girdwood Manor”: a compelling novel that follows a nurse whose life is turned upside down after her journey to a beautiful resort in Maine forces her to fight deadly beasts that lurk in the forest surrounding the manor.
“Camila is a RN at a hospice/resort in Maine, where she wants to start a new life from leaving her hometown for the first time,” writes Alexander. “But what she suddenly soon realizes is this place is far from what it seems. Residents, vacationers and faculty stand together facing horrors that abide in the forest.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Alexander’s enthralling tale is a riveting thriller that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as they follow along on Camila’s fight for survival. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Welcome to Girdwood Manor” is sure to have readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Welcome to Girdwood Manor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
