Author Nag Vaidyanathan’s New Book, “Be HAPPY and SMILE: Live your life to the fullest by making every day meaningful.” Explores the Power That Finding Happiness Can Have

Recent release “Be HAPPY and SMILE: Live your life to the fullest by making every day meaningful.” from Page Publishing author Nag Vaidyanathan is a compelling read that reveals the essence of true happiness, and how something as simple as a smile can create a powerful ripple, transforming one’s day and uplifting those around them.