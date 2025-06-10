Author Ric Grubaugh’s New Book, "Reflections with Lessons: A Journey Through Grief," is a Poignant and Honest Memoir of Loss, Love, and Learning Across a Lifetime
Recent release “Reflections with Lessons: A Journey Through Grief” from Page Publishing author Ric Grubaugh is a stirring collection of short stories and reflections from throughout the author’s life that presents readers with an exploration of personal growth, grief, and life lessons drawn from everyday experiences that have come to define the author.
Columbus, OH, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ric Grubaugh, a retired high school teacher who taught vocational and life skills to at-risk urban teenagers, has completed his new book, “Reflections with Lessons: A Journey Through Grief”: a thought-provoking and compelling assortment of stories and reflections from the author’s life that invites readers to explore the struggles and triumphs that he has endured, and the lessons that each and every experience has left him with.
Broken up into two halves, part one of “Reflections with Lessons: A Journey through Grief” depicts how a person moves through his life and either grows or regresses in his attempt to find his way forward. The author reflects on many events that occurred in his life as he moved from a child to a teenager, to an adult, and now to a senior citizen. In his reflections of these events, he tries to draw a lesson, what did he learn, how did it shape his future, and was it correct, or should he have used the reflection to draw a completely different lesson that would have served him better? It is hoped that these reflections and lessons are meaningful and are written concisely and occasionally with a bit of humor, sometimes third-grade humor.
The second half of the book does not reflect on a child playing baseball or a teenager trying to date the cheerleader or a young child lying to his mom. No, these tell of finding and losing the one. The one person who made sense of the time between the finding and the losing.
“My reflections started as a piece of personal writing just for myself,” writes Grubaugh. “I quickly found myself expanding my perspective to include you. I unknowingly was seeking a personal connection to others. I was including a reader as though I had a personal relationship, and I liked including a reader. So I continued to speak to my reader with the pronoun you. I brought you into my world because I need company. You entered my world because you are looking for a path. There’s really not much distance between us.
“I can only hope that some of these reflections can aid you on that journey—a journey that I am not close to completing. And lastly, God! I mention Him a lot in my stories. When I was in my teens and early twenties, I had all the answers to all the questions. Talk about having one’s head up one’s ass! In my thirties and forties, it seemed like all that I had were questions, questions without answers. Now in my seventies, I do not even know what the questions are. Today, I take great comfort in knowing that I do not have to know all the questions nor all the answers. I can subcontract that out. Maybe to that God person.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ric Grubaugh’s riveting series will captivate readers as it invites them to consider their own paths in life, resonating with readers who have faced similar challenges to the author. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Reflections with Lessons” is sure to leave a lasting impact, helping readers find healing and insight through the author’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Reflections with Lessons: A Journey Through Grief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Broken up into two halves, part one of “Reflections with Lessons: A Journey through Grief” depicts how a person moves through his life and either grows or regresses in his attempt to find his way forward. The author reflects on many events that occurred in his life as he moved from a child to a teenager, to an adult, and now to a senior citizen. In his reflections of these events, he tries to draw a lesson, what did he learn, how did it shape his future, and was it correct, or should he have used the reflection to draw a completely different lesson that would have served him better? It is hoped that these reflections and lessons are meaningful and are written concisely and occasionally with a bit of humor, sometimes third-grade humor.
The second half of the book does not reflect on a child playing baseball or a teenager trying to date the cheerleader or a young child lying to his mom. No, these tell of finding and losing the one. The one person who made sense of the time between the finding and the losing.
“My reflections started as a piece of personal writing just for myself,” writes Grubaugh. “I quickly found myself expanding my perspective to include you. I unknowingly was seeking a personal connection to others. I was including a reader as though I had a personal relationship, and I liked including a reader. So I continued to speak to my reader with the pronoun you. I brought you into my world because I need company. You entered my world because you are looking for a path. There’s really not much distance between us.
“I can only hope that some of these reflections can aid you on that journey—a journey that I am not close to completing. And lastly, God! I mention Him a lot in my stories. When I was in my teens and early twenties, I had all the answers to all the questions. Talk about having one’s head up one’s ass! In my thirties and forties, it seemed like all that I had were questions, questions without answers. Now in my seventies, I do not even know what the questions are. Today, I take great comfort in knowing that I do not have to know all the questions nor all the answers. I can subcontract that out. Maybe to that God person.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ric Grubaugh’s riveting series will captivate readers as it invites them to consider their own paths in life, resonating with readers who have faced similar challenges to the author. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Reflections with Lessons” is sure to leave a lasting impact, helping readers find healing and insight through the author’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Reflections with Lessons: A Journey Through Grief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories