Author Laverne H. Butters’s New Book, "The Theology of God," is a Philosophical Exploration of the Divine Nature and God’s Saving Presence in the World

Recent release “The Theology of God” from Page Publishing author LaVerne H. Butters is a spiritually comprehensive guide that draws upon the author’s study of Christian education to explore the divine attributes of God, providing insight into God’s identity, and how understanding Him is central to the human experience.