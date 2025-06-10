Author Laverne H. Butters’s New Book, "The Theology of God," is a Philosophical Exploration of the Divine Nature and God’s Saving Presence in the World
Recent release “The Theology of God” from Page Publishing author LaVerne H. Butters is a spiritually comprehensive guide that draws upon the author’s study of Christian education to explore the divine attributes of God, providing insight into God’s identity, and how understanding Him is central to the human experience.
Apache Junction, AZ, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LaVerne H. Butters, who holds a doctorate in Christian education from Calvary Baptist Bible School in Oklahoma, has completed his new book, “The Theology of God”: a thought-provoking and compelling series that explores the identity of God, inviting readers to reflect upon their own spiritual journey with the Lord as well as their understanding of His nature and role in their lives.
Butters begins his work, “The question of which of God’s attributes are highest, most important, or above the others must be answered in two parallel modes. One possible answer differentiates between the attributes of God that are more important for us to understand, but we also must consider whether some attributes of God are more important to Him, in reality. Interestingly, when we look at the attributes of God, we find they are all unchangeably perfect, so there is no practical difference in their importance—at least not to God. However, from a human viewpoint, the way we understand God’s qualities has to come in a certain order.
“To be truly infinitely perfect, a being has to be perfect in all qualities. Attributes such as omnipotence and omniscience can only exist in cooperation with each other. For example, a being could not have all possible power unless he was all-present. And so on and so forth. For this reason, God’s attributes cannot be ranked on a scale of importance as if some were more critical than others to who God is.”
Published by Page Publishing, LaVerne H. Butters’s writings will encourage readers to expand their understanding of who God is, offering a path towards a deeper and more profound connection to the divine. Written for students of theology, pastors, or those curious about God, “The Theology of God” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a vital tool for anyone seeking truths and answers about their Heavenly Father.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Theology of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
