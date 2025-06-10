Author Laurie Atwood Allen’s New Book, “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood,” is a Stirring True Story That Follows the Life of the Author’s Great-Grandmother
Recent release “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood” from Page Publishing author Laurie Atwood Allen is a fascinating biographical account that centers around the life of the author’s great-grandmother, taking readers on a riveting journey as they follow her from her difficult childhood to finding freedom alongside her personal savior and hero, the infamous Butch Cassidy.
Coulee Dam, WA, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Atwood Allen, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is now retired, having spent years working with foreign high school exchange students and serving in the US Air Force, has completed her new book, “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood”: a compelling and engaging story that follows the author’s great-grandmother from her difficult childhood to pursuing a life of her own design and building a beautiful family.
“Allie Atwood was orphaned at a very young age and left to care for herself in the Uinta Mountains of Utah,” shares Allen. “She lived a very painful and troubling childhood during which she was indentured to a woman over a broken teacup! Allie had a personal hero who saved her life and then brought her help miraculously every time she needed him! His name was Butch Cassidy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Laurie Atwood Allen’s enthralling tale is inspired by the stories the author would hear first-hand from her great-grandmother, and her desire to share them with others. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood” is sure to transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impact and serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
