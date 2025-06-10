Author Laurie Atwood Allen’s New Book, “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood,” is a Stirring True Story That Follows the Life of the Author’s Great-Grandmother

Recent release “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood” from Page Publishing author Laurie Atwood Allen is a fascinating biographical account that centers around the life of the author’s great-grandmother, taking readers on a riveting journey as they follow her from her difficult childhood to finding freedom alongside her personal savior and hero, the infamous Butch Cassidy.