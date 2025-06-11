"Love & Discipleship: Nurturing Faith, Transforming Lives" Explores How Building Trust and Meaningful Relationships Deepen Faith and Transform Lives
Recent release “Love & Discipleship: Nurturing Faith, Transforming Lives” from Page Publishing author Dr. Samuel D. Tootle III presents a compelling vision of Christian discipleship rooted in love, mentorship, and spiritual growth. With warmth and theological depth, Dr. Tootle III encourages readers to cultivate deeper faith through more meaningful relationships in Christ.
Las Vegas, NV, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Samuel D. Tootle III, who currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he and his wife of thirty-five years cherish family life, has completed his new book, “Love & Discipleship: Nurturing Faith, Transforming Lives”: an insightful discussion that challenges believers to move beyond traditional views of evangelism and embrace a more holistic, relational, and love-driven approach to following Christ and spreading His message.
Author Dr. Samuel D. Tootle III is the founder of Impact Ministries, a cooperative fellowship of believers committed to the foundational teachings of Jesus Christ and the pursuit of mutual love and respect as instructed in the Scriptures. His academic credentials include a Doctor of Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary, complemented by a master of divinity and master of arts, both in theological studies from Liberty University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in church ministries from Vanguard Bible College, previously known as Bethany Bible College.
In “Love & Discipleship: Nurturing Faith, Transforming Lives," Dr. Samuel D. Tootle III, a seasoned pastor, educator, and community leader, shares invaluable insights gained from more than three decades of dedicated ministry and theological scholarship. Drawing from a rich tapestry of personal experiences and rigorous theological training, the author illuminates the profound significance of discipleship within the Christian journey. With clarity and compassion, he underscores the transformative power of faith, love, and mentorship in shaping individuals and communities.
Through the lens of the Great Commission, Dr. Tootle III invites readers to embark on a journey of spiritual growth and relational depth. By emphasizing the holistic nature of discipleship, he challenges conventional notions, asserting that true fulfillment of the Great Commission encompasses not only evangelism but also the nurturing of souls and the cultivation of loving relationships.
As a respected pastor, esteemed educator, and devoted family man, Dr. Tootle III brings a unique blend of scholarly rigor and heartfelt compassion to his teachings. His commitment to empowering others resonates throughout these pages, offering readers a fresh and inspiring perspective on the timeless mission of Christ.
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Samuel D. Tootle III’s engaging series is a call to action—a testament to the enduring power of love, compassion, and unwavering faith. Through sharing his writings, Dr. Tootle III invites readers to join him on this transformative journey, where faith becomes a beacon of hope and discipleship a path to lasting fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Love & Discipleship: Nurturing Faith, Transforming Lives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
