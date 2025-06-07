Fieldcode Introduces AI Voice Agent Integration for Automated Field Service Calls
Automate field service calls with Fieldcode’s new AI voice agents—handling scheduling, issue capture, and real-time updates through natural, 24/7 conversations.
Nuremberg, Germany, June 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a leader in field service management software, has launched a new AI voice agent integration designed to automate customer call handling in service operations. The voice AI agents manage both inbound and outbound service calls, responding instantly, collecting issue details, confirming appointments, and updating tickets in real time.
Integrated directly into the Fieldcode platform, the voice AI agents act as an extension of the service team. They speak with customers in natural conversations, without scripts or prompts required, and trigger real-time actions across the Fieldcode FSM system without the need for external tools or manual input.
With 24/7 availability and multilingual support, the AI agents help reduce missed calls, increase first-time fix rates, and ease dispatcher workload, especially in periods of high call volume or after business hours.
Key Highlights of the AI Voice Agent Integration
Proactive Outbound Appointment Confirmation
The AI agent contacts customers to confirm upcoming appointments, reschedules if needed, and collects access instructions to support first-time resolution, improving reliability and reducing no-show visits.
Automated Inbound Call Handling
The AI agent identifies the caller, captures the service issue, and creates or updates a support ticket automatically. It can guide the caller through troubleshooting steps or schedule a technician based on availability and part readiness.
Real-Time Platform Integration
The voice AI agents are fully built into the Fieldcode FSM platform. Every action, call, schedule, or update is automatically synced with Fieldcode’s workflows, schedules, and technician data, eliminating duplicate work and manual data entry.
Natural Conversations, Not Scripts
Fieldcode’s AI agents understand customer intent and respond in real language, handling interruptions, different speech styles, and multiple languages without sounding robotic. They also hand off to a live agent if needed, ensuring customers get the help they need.
“Fieldcode’s voice AI agents allow our service teams to stay responsive and accurate— without expanding headcount or relying on traditional call centers.” – Fieldcode customer testimonial.
The AI voice agent integration is available as an additional package for Fieldcode Enterprise customers. It extends the Zero-Touch field service model with fully automated, real-time voice handling. For more information, visit fieldcode.com.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
Integrated directly into the Fieldcode platform, the voice AI agents act as an extension of the service team. They speak with customers in natural conversations, without scripts or prompts required, and trigger real-time actions across the Fieldcode FSM system without the need for external tools or manual input.
With 24/7 availability and multilingual support, the AI agents help reduce missed calls, increase first-time fix rates, and ease dispatcher workload, especially in periods of high call volume or after business hours.
Key Highlights of the AI Voice Agent Integration
Proactive Outbound Appointment Confirmation
The AI agent contacts customers to confirm upcoming appointments, reschedules if needed, and collects access instructions to support first-time resolution, improving reliability and reducing no-show visits.
Automated Inbound Call Handling
The AI agent identifies the caller, captures the service issue, and creates or updates a support ticket automatically. It can guide the caller through troubleshooting steps or schedule a technician based on availability and part readiness.
Real-Time Platform Integration
The voice AI agents are fully built into the Fieldcode FSM platform. Every action, call, schedule, or update is automatically synced with Fieldcode’s workflows, schedules, and technician data, eliminating duplicate work and manual data entry.
Natural Conversations, Not Scripts
Fieldcode’s AI agents understand customer intent and respond in real language, handling interruptions, different speech styles, and multiple languages without sounding robotic. They also hand off to a live agent if needed, ensuring customers get the help they need.
“Fieldcode’s voice AI agents allow our service teams to stay responsive and accurate— without expanding headcount or relying on traditional call centers.” – Fieldcode customer testimonial.
The AI voice agent integration is available as an additional package for Fieldcode Enterprise customers. It extends the Zero-Touch field service model with fully automated, real-time voice handling. For more information, visit fieldcode.com.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
Contact
FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Categories