Author Dr. Brenda Kendrick’s New Book, "Things to Do Before Seeing God," is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Readers Take Care of Their Souls While on Earth
Recent release “Things to Do Before Seeing God: Soul Care for Daily Living” from Covenant Books author Dr. Brenda Kendrick is a powerful and thought-provoking guide that aims to help readers tend to their souls while on Earth, while also preparing oneself for the inevitable transition into death so that they may enter into God’s kingdom.
Jasper, AL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Brenda Kendrick, who holds a Bachelor of Religious Education, a Master of Ministry in Biblical Counseling, and a Doctor of Ministry in missions from Covington Theological Seminary, has completed her new book, “Things to Do Before Seeing God: Soul Care for Daily Living”: a heartfelt roadmap for purposeful daily living and caring for one’s soul in life to prepare for death.
Author Dr. Brenda Kendrick has served as a chaplain with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and has been on numerous mission trips to Honduras with the Alabama Honduras Medical Educational Network as a member of the “It’s a God-Thing” team, serving as liaison in counseling and evangelism. She and her husband, Dennis, are members of Eastside Baptist Church in Jasper, Alabama, where he is a deacon, and she is involved in ladies ministries.
“This manuscript was almost completed when my granddaughter was killed in an automobile accident wherein the car she was driving was hit head-on by a distracted driver,” writes Dr. Kendrick. “During the grief process, I was forced to rethink what death requires as the soul leaves the body. I revisited the ‘Things to Do Before Seeing God’ and realized they were still intact. They are total truths. Rather than changing anything in the body of this book, I added the preface titled ‘Scarlett’s Soul’ in her memory.
“These things can help you realize the beauty of life as you discover how to securely take care of your soul for the time when it leaves your earthly body. This book is not a ‘sad’ book of doom and gloom and is an easy yet thought-provoking reading. It covers topics such as courage in grief, soul care, forgiveness and being forgiven, mental health, showing some signs of life, wedding/estate planning, and how to discover and implement purposeful daily living tactics.
“Living on earth requires courage and a higher power in order to have happiness in the human body. We must be tutored by the Holy Spirit as we secure the joys of heaven through peace with God and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Remember, your soul is a beautiful thing and worth protecting.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Brenda Kendrick’s new book is an engaging read that offers hope, encouragement, and practical guidance for those looking to prepare for death, both practically on Earth and spiritually. Through sharing “Things to Do Before Seeing God”, Dr. Kendrick hopes to provide a comforting resource for those seeking to live with more clarity, faith, and purpose.
Readers can purchase “Things to Do Before Seeing God: Soul Care for Daily Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
