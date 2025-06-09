Author Dr. Brenda Kendrick’s New Book, "Things to Do Before Seeing God," is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Readers Take Care of Their Souls While on Earth

Recent release “Things to Do Before Seeing God: Soul Care for Daily Living” from Covenant Books author Dr. Brenda Kendrick is a powerful and thought-provoking guide that aims to help readers tend to their souls while on Earth, while also preparing oneself for the inevitable transition into death so that they may enter into God’s kingdom.