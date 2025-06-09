Author A. C. Stevens’s New Book "A Peregrination" is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Must Decide to Open Himself Up to New Possibilities or Remain Oppressed
Recent release “A Peregrination” from Covenant Books author A. C. Stevens is a stirring novel that centers around Nor, who constantly feels oppressed by his surroundings until he is brought into a new world of limitless possibilities. But as his story unfolds, Nor will be forced to choose between this new life or returning to his old ways.
Cleveland, AL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A. C. Stevens, who currently serves as the children’s pastor at her local church, has completed her new book, “A Peregrination”: a gripping story of a young man who is faced with the difficult choice of remaining oppressed and unseen or opening himself up to the unknown.
“Nor feels out of place and unseen in his oppressive homeland until, one day, an accident thrusts him into a brand-new world,” writes Stevens. “Discovery after discovery opens his mind to what life can be and where his true source of purpose and life comes from. Will he be able to open his mind to the possibilities, or will he go back to being an old shell of his former self?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A. C. Stevens’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Nor’s journey into his new life, where limitless possibilities await so long as he is willing to accept them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Peregrination” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “A Peregrination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
