Author A. C. Stevens’s New Book "A Peregrination" is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Must Decide to Open Himself Up to New Possibilities or Remain Oppressed

Recent release “A Peregrination” from Covenant Books author A. C. Stevens is a stirring novel that centers around Nor, who constantly feels oppressed by his surroundings until he is brought into a new world of limitless possibilities. But as his story unfolds, Nor will be forced to choose between this new life or returning to his old ways.