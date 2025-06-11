Author Joe Newton’s New Book, “How To Not Suck At Life,” is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Guide That Reveals How Restoring Virtues Can Repair Postmodern Society

Recent release “How To Not Suck At Life: THOUGHTS ABOUT POSTMODERNISM, LIFE, EVIL, THE VIRTUES, AND LIVING BETTER WITH OUR FELLOW MAN” from Covenant Books author Joe Newton is an engaging look at how restoring virtues can help to alleviate the issues that are currently destroying society, returning to peaceful and harmonious living.