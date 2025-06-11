Author Joe Newton’s New Book, “How To Not Suck At Life,” is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Guide That Reveals How Restoring Virtues Can Repair Postmodern Society
Recent release “How To Not Suck At Life: THOUGHTS ABOUT POSTMODERNISM, LIFE, EVIL, THE VIRTUES, AND LIVING BETTER WITH OUR FELLOW MAN” from Covenant Books author Joe Newton is an engaging look at how restoring virtues can help to alleviate the issues that are currently destroying society, returning to peaceful and harmonious living.
Bryceville, FL, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Newton has completed his new book, “How To Not Suck At Life: THOUGHTS ABOUT POSTMODERNISM, LIFE, EVIL, THE VIRTUES, AND LIVING BETTER WITH OUR FELLOW MAN”: a compelling and eye-opening discussion exploring the ways in which restoring virtues to postmodern society can help to heal the damage and conflict of the current era to return to peace and understanding between individuals.
Author Joe Newton holds a BA in Biblical Studies from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and College and has pastored local churches since 1997. His pastoral focus is on human behavior and interpersonal relationships. The author is married to his wife, Lori, and has five children and seven grandchildren to date. He currently resides in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.
“We live in a time of conflict,” writes Newton. “People have very little patience for one another, and the values of the past have been replaced with the destructive action of the present. How does such a society survive? This book surveys the solution. Virtues have always been the relational glue that holds societies together. When we give ourselves over to our lesser attributes, then chaos soon follows. This is the nature of evil. It distorts our original design as social and productive creatures. ‘How To Not Suck at Life’ is all about restoring virtues to our postmodern society. Change can often be beneficial to societies, but there are some ideals that must never fade away. The virtues are one of these ideals.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Newton’s new book will resonate with readers of all faiths and backgrounds, providing a path towards societal healing from the ongoing conflict for those willing to live in peace with one another.
Readers can purchase “How To Not Suck At Life: THOUGHTS ABOUT POSTMODERNISM, LIFE, EVIL, THE VIRTUES, AND LIVING BETTER WITH OUR FELLOW MAN” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
