Author Cory Nickols’s New Book, “MORE: God Is Not Done with You,” is an Inspiring Read Encouraging Individuals to Rise Up from Their Struggles Through Their Faith in God

Recent release “MORE: God Is Not Done with You” from Covenant Books author Cory Nickols is a poignant and compelling exploration of how, through God, anyone can overcome the trials and challenges of their lives. Drawing from his own personal experiences, Nickols aims to provide comfort and help readers see that God has more planned for them than they can imagine.