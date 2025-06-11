Author Cory Nickols’s New Book, “MORE: God Is Not Done with You,” is an Inspiring Read Encouraging Individuals to Rise Up from Their Struggles Through Their Faith in God
Recent release “MORE: God Is Not Done with You” from Covenant Books author Cory Nickols is a poignant and compelling exploration of how, through God, anyone can overcome the trials and challenges of their lives. Drawing from his own personal experiences, Nickols aims to provide comfort and help readers see that God has more planned for them than they can imagine.
Smyrna, GA, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cory Nickols, who founded Cory Nickols Ministries and works for Destiny Rescue, an international Christian nonprofit organization that rescues children from sexual exploitation and human trafficking, has completed his new book, “MORE: God Is Not Done with You”: a stirring and eye-opening look at the ways in which God has more planned for one’s life than the challenges they are currently facing.
“I don’t know what you are going through right now or where you’ve been in life, but I believe you are picking up this book for a reason,” writes Nickols. “There is MORE inside of you that the world needs. God is not done with you. People may have written you off, or you may have written yourself off as damaged goods, washed up, only able to live a second-rate life because of the mistakes you’ve made or the injustices you’ve endured. Can I tell you something? Your story isn’t over! There are more pages to be written, more mountains to climb, more lives to impact for Christ.
“I pray as you read this book, the truths of these pages will sink deep into your heart and cause you to come alive again. Just like when God told Ezekiel to prophesy to the dry bones to come back to life, and they did, may the pages of this book be a healing salve for your soul. May you be encouraged and inspired to come back to life, knowing God is not done with you. There is MORE of His incredible plan for your life to unfold.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cory Nickols’s new book is inspired by the author’s calling to help people know God in a deeper and more personal way, find lasting freedom, and discover their God-given purpose. Poignant and emotionally candid, “MORE: God Is Note Done with You” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, reminding them that every challenge they have faced in life is but a steppingstone towards God’s divine purpose for them.
Readers can purchase “MORE: God Is Not Done with You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
