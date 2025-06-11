Author Gilbert Mullins’s New Book, "My Side Hustle Could Be Yours," is a Fascinating Guide to Help Readers Break Into and Become Masters of the World of Real Estate
Recent release “My Side Hustle Could Be Yours” from Covenant Books author Gilbert Mullins is a riveting and eye-opening memoir that details how the author used real estate as a side hustle to gain wealth and retire early. Through his own personal journey, readers will discover how they too can turn real estate into a lucrative business.
Berea, KY, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gilbert Mullins has completed his new book, “My Side Hustle Could Be Yours”: an enlightening guide that offers readers a roadmap to achieving wealth through real estate, offering a comprehensive key to opening your doorway to financial freedom.
“My best side hustle was real estate, and it was my main contributor that allowed me to retire earlier than I could have imagined,” writes Mullins. “I did not start with the intention to become an entrepreneur. I built an empire by making a living. You can too. You can have anything you want if you really want it bad enough and put forth the effort. Finding a good bank to work with will be a key difference in how successful your business will be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gilbert Mullins’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who are searching for a new way to build wealth that anyone can achieve.
Readers can purchase “My Side Hustle Could Be Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
