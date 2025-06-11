Author Gilbert Mullins’s New Book, "My Side Hustle Could Be Yours," is a Fascinating Guide to Help Readers Break Into and Become Masters of the World of Real Estate

Recent release “My Side Hustle Could Be Yours” from Covenant Books author Gilbert Mullins is a riveting and eye-opening memoir that details how the author used real estate as a side hustle to gain wealth and retire early. Through his own personal journey, readers will discover how they too can turn real estate into a lucrative business.