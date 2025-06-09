Author T.L. Black’s New Book, "The Rise of Hester," Invites Readers Into a World of Hope and Imagination
Recent release “The Rise of Hester” from Newman Springs Publishing author T.L. Black explores the possibility of what was and could be in a world of magic and epic battles fought for the better good.
Highland, IN, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.L. Black, who has a background spanning twenty years of serving the public, has completed her new book, “The Rise of Hester”: a gripping and potent novel that immerses readers in a spellbinding world that follows Hester and the Whole as they fight those who threaten their existence.
Author T.L. Black channels her imagination into storytelling. T.L.’s journey from serving the public to crafting prose is a testament to her resilience and creativity. Inspired by many chapters of her life, her novel features a resilient leading lady who fights for what she believes in.
Author T.L. Black shares, “Hester the Ancient One, through her wisdom, was born to a young one, her mind erased of her true identity to protect herself and the young ones, until, as it is written, she remembers. The young ones are the Ancient’s creation and life source. Hester in the young one’s form is known as Abigail. She has been protected from her birth to her rising, and upon her rising, the battles begin.
“As it is written in the Book of What Is to Come, Hester the Ancient One and The Whole must battle the very ones who helped create the young ones. The Collective was the faction that left The Whole and their mission is to destroy the young ones. They no longer felt the young ones deserved what was given.
“Hester the Ancient One will battle all who will do harm to their creation, and this battle against the Collective will bring great wars between the two brothers of the one god. The brother who created the Ancients will kill or be killed in the protection of the Ancients.
“The one brother who will do harm called upon the Gods of War, and because of his betrayal, a great war is now between the Gods of War and the Gods of Peace.
“In these battles are many realms, and in the realms are many enemies. Within these realms are the truth-tellers, the seers, the shifters, the equestrians, and the great warriors of The Whole. The Ancients, the two brothers, the Gods of Peace and War will fight on land, above the sun, and within the realms.
“These battles are written, and so they must be!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T.L. Black’s mesmerizing tale lets readers escape into an epic fight between ancient enemies.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Rise of Hester” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
