Author Patricia Alvarez’s New Book, "The Midnight Caller," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Searches for the Mysterious Midnight Caller She Believes is Her Soulmate

Recent release “The Midnight Caller” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Alvarez is a stirring romance that follows Jenny, who goes on a date with a radio host to find out the identity of a mysterious midnight caller she has fallen for. But after developing feelings for the radio host, Jenny loses her memories in a tragic accident and finds herself at a crossroads of love and destiny.