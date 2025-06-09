Author Patricia Alvarez’s New Book, "The Midnight Caller," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Searches for the Mysterious Midnight Caller She Believes is Her Soulmate
Recent release “The Midnight Caller” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Alvarez is a stirring romance that follows Jenny, who goes on a date with a radio host to find out the identity of a mysterious midnight caller she has fallen for. But after developing feelings for the radio host, Jenny loses her memories in a tragic accident and finds herself at a crossroads of love and destiny.
Visalia, CA, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Alvarez, who earned her doctorate degree from California State University, Fresno and passionately serves the residents of the beautiful Central Valley as a Family Nurse Practitioner, has completed her new book, “The Midnight Caller”: a heartfelt novel of a beautiful romance cut short by amnesia, and one woman’s journey to follow her heart and let her true feelings guide her towards her soulmate.
“Jenny heard his voice on the radio. It wasn’t logical, but there was something about him that made her heart fill with hope,” writes Alvarez. “It was midnight and she finally gained the courage to call the DJ at the radio station. Jenny lied to obtain information from Rodney the DJ. She learned that Jason was the name of the mystery caller and he was the DJ’s friend.
“Rodney and Jenny arranged to meet for a late lunch. They secretly had different agendas for their date. Rodney hoped to win Jenny’s heart while she planned to learn more about Jason, her midnight caller. Their first date was magnificent; the kind one only reads about in fairy tales. Rodney’s plans to win her heart occurred naturally, as if they were made for each other. The focus of her conversation quickly switched from Jason to the gorgeous man in front of her.
“Jenny waited a lifetime to meet the man of her dreams. Finally her dreams had become a reality. It was evident in Rodney’s kiss that he felt it too. She had one thing left to do and it was to tell him the truth about the lie she told. Jenny was distracted in thought and didn’t notice the vehicle coming towards her. The accident happened so suddenly that she didn’t realize what happened. Rodney raced to Jenny’s side. She laid on the pavement severely injured and was in and out of consciousness. She survived the trauma but had amnesia. Jenny’s lie results in her mistaken identity and the belief that she is the long-lost love of Jason who is a doctor at the hospital.
“Jason takes Jenny home to recover and tries to win back her heart. Rodney is forced to watch as he loses the woman he loves to his friend. Jenny is drawn to Rodney, but doesn’t understand why. She doesn’t remember her life before the accident. Jenny is torn between the love of two men. Will Jenny regain her memory and begin her life with Rodney or will he lose the woman of his dreams to his friend?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Alvarez’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this emotional love triangle that will test the bonds of friendship forever. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Midnight Caller” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Midnight Caller” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
