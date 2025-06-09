Author Katheryn Skalet’s New Book, “You Are Getting a Lung Transplant: An Example Guide,” is a Personal Guide for Those Receiving a Double Lung Transplant
Recent release “You Are Getting a Lung Transplant: An Example Guide” from Newman Springs Publishing author Katheryn Skalet is a thought-provoking and engaging guide inspired by the author’s own experiences that walks readers through the process of receiving a double lung transplant, including deciding to move forward with the procedure and the aftercare required.
Denver, CO, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Katheryn Skalet, who received a double lung transplant due to bronchiectasis, has completed her new book, “You Are Getting a Lung Transplant: An Example Guide”: an in-depth guide to help readers discover what it is like to receive a double lung transplant, drawing from the author’s own personal experiences in going through the process herself.
“A lung transplant is not a decision to be taken lightly, but for those who need it, it can be a life-saving procedure,” writes Skalet. “If you are considering a lung transplant or have been recommended for one, know that the journey toward qualification is challenging but worth it. It requires dedication, hard work, and a commitment to making significant lifestyle changes, but in the end, it can give you a chance at a healthier and more fulfilling life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Katheryn Skalet’s educational guide will help anyone who is going through the transplant process to feel less alone in their journey, providing comfort and reassurance as they move forward with their procedure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “You Are Getting a Lung Transplant: An Example Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
