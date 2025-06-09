Author Katheryn Skalet’s New Book, “You Are Getting a Lung Transplant: An Example Guide,” is a Personal Guide for Those Receiving a Double Lung Transplant

Recent release “You Are Getting a Lung Transplant: An Example Guide” from Newman Springs Publishing author Katheryn Skalet is a thought-provoking and engaging guide inspired by the author’s own experiences that walks readers through the process of receiving a double lung transplant, including deciding to move forward with the procedure and the aftercare required.