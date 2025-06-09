Author Dr. Fredrick D. Lee II, Ed.D’s New Book, “EmpowerED: Building a Positive Workplace Through Equity and Diversity,” is a Guide for Creating Inclusive Environments
Recent release “EmpowerED: Building a Positive Workplace Through Equity and Diversity” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Fredrick D. Lee II, Ed.D draws from his extensive experience in leadership and organizational change, integrating social cognitive theory (SCT) with practical “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) strategies to address and eradicate workplace toxicity.
Concord, CA, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Fredrick D. Lee II, Ed.D, a dynamic executive leader with over two decades of experience in health-care transformation, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), has completed his new book, “EmpowerED: Building a Positive Workplace Through Equity and Diversity”: a transformative guide for creating inclusive and thriving work environments.
Dr. Lee’s career spans various leadership roles where he has been instrumental in advancing DEI initiatives, promoting equitable health care, and fostering high-performing teams. Currently serving as the System Director of diagnostic imaging services at Alameda Health System, Dr. Lee is recognized for his expertise in healthcare transformation, leadership, and emotional intelligence coaching.
“Empower[ED]: Building a Positive Workplace Through Equity and Diversity” was inspired by Dr. Lee’s personal experience working in a toxic environment for fourteen years. During this period, he endured significant mental and physical health challenges, which ignited his passion for understanding the root causes of workplace toxicity and developing strategies to create positive, inclusive, and equitable work environments. This personal journey and his professional expertise laid the foundation for this transformative book.
Dr. Lee holds a Doctor of Education in organizational change and leadership from the University of Southern California and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He is also a Prosci-certified change practitioner and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. In addition to his leadership roles, Dr. Lee is an adjunct professor at Los Angeles City College, where he continues to shape the next generation of health-care professionals.
Dr. Lee shares his hard-earned insights through his book, offering actionable strategies for leaders and organizations to dismantle toxicity and foster inclusive cultures that prioritize equity, psychological safety, and sustainable success.
Dr. Lee shares, “Whether you’re a senior executive, mid-level manager, human resources professional, or entrepreneur, ‘Empower[ED]’ equips you with the tools to drive meaningful change and cultivate a positive work environment. Ultimately, this book serves as a beacon for leaders striving to build workplaces that truly value and uplift every employee, setting the stage for long-term success.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Fredrick D. Lee II, Ed.D’s insightful guide empowers readers to recognize toxic behaviors, confront challenging dynamics, and implement sustainable DEI initiatives. Through real-world case studies, actionable tools, and frameworks, Empower[ED] provides a road map for building equitable and collaborative workplaces across industries. Dr. Lee emphasizes that DEI is not just a moral imperative but a key to organizational success, driving innovation, enhancing productivity, and improving employee satisfaction.
Readers will learn how to foster an inclusive culture by identifying signs of workplace toxicity, understanding its root causes, and applying SCT to transform harmful behaviors. The book offers strategies for policy development, leadership, conflict resolution, and promoting psychological safety, all with the goal of creating a healthier, more supportive workplace.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “EmpowerED: Building a Positive Workplace Through Equity and Diversity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
