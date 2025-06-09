Author Dr. Fredrick D. Lee II, Ed.D’s New Book, “EmpowerED: Building a Positive Workplace Through Equity and Diversity,” is a Guide for Creating Inclusive Environments

Recent release “EmpowerED: Building a Positive Workplace Through Equity and Diversity” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Fredrick D. Lee II, Ed.D draws from his extensive experience in leadership and organizational change, integrating social cognitive theory (SCT) with practical “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) strategies to address and eradicate workplace toxicity.