Author K.G. Sarple’s New Book, "The Travel Tree," is a Riveting Tale That Follows Four Friends Who Are Able to Travel All Around the World in a Special Tree

Recent release “The Travel Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author K.G. Sarple is a charming story that centers around four friends, Ari, Sandy, Jamie, and Helen, who use the power of a special tree to travel around the globe. From ancient Greece to fictional lands, “The Travel Tree” will captivate readers as they see the many wonders of the world.