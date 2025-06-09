Author K.G. Sarple’s New Book, "The Travel Tree," is a Riveting Tale That Follows Four Friends Who Are Able to Travel All Around the World in a Special Tree
Recent release “The Travel Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author K.G. Sarple is a charming story that centers around four friends, Ari, Sandy, Jamie, and Helen, who use the power of a special tree to travel around the globe. From ancient Greece to fictional lands, “The Travel Tree” will captivate readers as they see the many wonders of the world.
The Villages, FL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- K.G. Sarple, a retired hotel manager who was born in England and currently resides in Florida, has completed his new book, “The Travel Tree”: a compelling story of four friends who discover a magical tree that allows them to travel all around the world, allowing them to see the incredible sights from both the past and present.
“What if you could travel anywhere your imagination led you?” writes Sarple. “The Travel Tree transports four young friends—Ari, Sandy, Jamie, and Helen—on amazing adventures accompanied by a talking squirrel, Nutty, and a white dove, Snowy. The journeys made in the Travel Tree only last a short while in earth time, so the four are able to make many exciting trips to places in the present or the past, without anyone knowing they were gone. Where will their next adventure take them? From ancient Greece to the mythical land of Lilliput, ‘The Travel Tree’ is a tale of many adventures that you and your child will not want to miss.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K.G. Sarple’s enthralling series will take readers on a magical journey as they discover all sorts of thrilling adventures all around the world. Full of imagination and excitement, “The Travel Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Travel Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“What if you could travel anywhere your imagination led you?” writes Sarple. “The Travel Tree transports four young friends—Ari, Sandy, Jamie, and Helen—on amazing adventures accompanied by a talking squirrel, Nutty, and a white dove, Snowy. The journeys made in the Travel Tree only last a short while in earth time, so the four are able to make many exciting trips to places in the present or the past, without anyone knowing they were gone. Where will their next adventure take them? From ancient Greece to the mythical land of Lilliput, ‘The Travel Tree’ is a tale of many adventures that you and your child will not want to miss.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K.G. Sarple’s enthralling series will take readers on a magical journey as they discover all sorts of thrilling adventures all around the world. Full of imagination and excitement, “The Travel Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Travel Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories