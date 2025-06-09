Author Lillie Manning’s New Book, “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All,” Follows a Mother Who Must Protect Her Children Following Her Husband’s Disappearance

Recent release “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lillie Manning is a gripping thriller that centers around Tanjay, a mother of three who must learn to move on with her life following the disappearance of her husband. But when a threat to her family emerges, Tanjay must find a way to protect her children all on her own.