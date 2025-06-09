Author Lillie Manning’s New Book, “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All,” Follows a Mother Who Must Protect Her Children Following Her Husband’s Disappearance
Recent release “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lillie Manning is a gripping thriller that centers around Tanjay, a mother of three who must learn to move on with her life following the disappearance of her husband. But when a threat to her family emerges, Tanjay must find a way to protect her children all on her own.
Tallahassee, FL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lillie Manning, who holds a master’s degree in criminology and spent twenty-two years at the Department of Corrections, has completed her new book, “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All”: a compelling novel that follows a mother of three who must do everything she can to save her children after struggling to find a way to continue on after the loss of her husband.
“The loss of her husband is devastating to Tanjay as she tries to move on without the man she’d thought of as her soulmate,” writes Manning. “Their lives together had been everything she’d hoped for until the day Michael mysteriously disappeared, and she was left alone to raise their three children.
“While she struggles to make ends meet, Tanjay fights to make sense of how such a loving relationship ended without warning. She can’t figure out what happened to cause her husband to walk out and leave his family behind. While the entire town gossips behind her back, Tanjay’s own daughter blames her mother for forcing her father to leave them.
“After a man from her past knocks on her door, Tanjay is shocked when she is told that her family is in danger. Because Mike is gone, she must make impromptu decisions to keep her children safe. As she turns to a friend for help, Tanjay doesn’t realize there’s no one she can trust. While she unloads her worries to a person her family has known for years, the door is opened for the evil force she’s running from to find her again.
“Chaos and unreal situations begin to unfold as the family tries to stay a step ahead of a dangerous killer. Tanjay’s strength comes from her motherly instincts to protect her kids. When the final hour arrives and she is face-to-face with the monster who wants her entire family dead, Tanjay makes a decision that will be detrimental to the survival of them all.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lillie Manning’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this riveting thrill ride full of shocking twists and turns. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Walking on Eggshells 2: The Injustice of It All” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
