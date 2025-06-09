Author Mathrew Star’s New Book "Nikita’s Superordinary Spaceship" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure of One Man’s Journey Into Space with Nicola Tesla’s Great-Niece, Nikita
Recent release “Nikita’s Superordinary Spaceship” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mathrew Star is a captivating tale that centers around Jerry Tarpon, who finds himself whisked away on an epic journey through the stars as he travels alongside Nikita Tesla, the great-niece of Nikola, through the outer reaches of space in her spaceship.
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mathrew Star has completed his new book, “Nikita’s Superordinary Spaceship”: a gripping and riveting science-fiction novel that follows a young man named Jeremy as he journeys through space with Nikita Tesla, who uses her great-uncle’s knowledge of science to travel across the stars.
“This story is a complete fabrication,” writes Star. “There are some truths in it such as about Tesla and Edison. I know that Edison really felt dc power was the way to go to give power to people. The trouble is the world would not be as great as it is without ac power which can be transmitted hundreds or even thousands of miles without loss of power. Tesla made this possible, and I give this to Edison dc power is still needed. Electronic things such as TVs, radios, computers just to name a few cannot run without dc power. Also Tesla would probably not like this but the Tesla car is run on dc power.
“I also made some predictions that may or may not come true. Let's not get in the way of the fact that this book is fun to read. If you have never been in space you will definitely feel like you really are in space and in love at the same time. Not of space but of Nikita. I hope you will enjoy reading this book and know that space is in man’s future more than it is now. The moon will be just a footnote in the history of man’s conquest of space.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mathrew Star’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Jeremy and Nikita’s epic adventure across the cosmos. Weaving together scientific fact with fiction and imagination, “Nikita’s Superordinary Spaceship” is sure to delight fans of the sci-fi genre, keeping readers spellbound and on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Nikita’s Superordinary Spaceship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
