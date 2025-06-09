Author Mathrew Star’s New Book "Nikita’s Superordinary Spaceship" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure of One Man’s Journey Into Space with Nicola Tesla’s Great-Niece, Nikita

Recent release “Nikita’s Superordinary Spaceship” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mathrew Star is a captivating tale that centers around Jerry Tarpon, who finds himself whisked away on an epic journey through the stars as he travels alongside Nikita Tesla, the great-niece of Nikola, through the outer reaches of space in her spaceship.