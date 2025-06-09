Author Shukdeb Sen’s New Book, "A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories," is a Fascinating Collection of Short Stories Exploring Issues Facing the Elderly Population
Recent release “A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shukdeb Sen is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of short stories that touches on a variety of issues that the senior population experiences in America and around the world, all told through the lens of an AI which has been designed to provide care to the elderly.
Port Orange, FL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shukdeb Sen, who has spent the last four decades teaching, mentoring, and conducting research in academia, in addition to publishing many scientific articles in Europe and the USA, has completed his new book, “A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories”: a compelling series of short stories that highlight the struggles that many in the elderly community must face, from neglect and abuse to PTSD and the drive to find love and meaningful connection.
“The stories highlighted the chronic social condition of the elderly in America and, perhaps, in all developed countries, where much of the population lives in a condition of neglect. Their own families push them into a society of elderly care, where care may be inadequate,” writes Sen.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) created a humanoid that might be a more effective helper or caregiver for elderly people compared to human caregivers, particularly to eliminate loneliness and boredom.
“'Broken Flute' is a story about the cultural influence of arranged marriages in India and some of their inherent pitfalls.
“'Beatrice' is a poignant tale of a woman’s desire to be a mother, which is much more powerful than the physical, sexual, and spiritual bonding between two women partners.
“In the story 'Shikar,' Kanchan, a man with developmental disabilities, reveals true love and its essence to his wife, Kajol, and everyone searching for it.
“In 'Secrets of Pontorson,' Shukanta Roy discovered a secret that helped the Allied Army launch a D-Day attack on the German Army.
“The story 'Tentacles of PTSD' opened the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder on the minds and spirits of American servicemen who were wounded during the Iraq War.
“In the story 'Coincident,' the author experiences a dream while staying at Pontorson, France.
“In the story 'Quest for a Simple Life,' the arranged marriage between Saurav and Laxmi becomes strained even though both want to live a simple life. However, the meaning of simple life differed by almost 180 degrees.
“'A Tale of a Married Life' is a love story between Pankaj and Kabita. Addiction to alcohol and drugs pushed Pankaj to near death, but Kabita’s unconditional love pulled him out of the inferno of death for many years. Then the inevitable struck him down; Pankaj left physically, but his soul was inside the Alpha-X1 to lean on and protect Kabita from boredom and loneliness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shukdeb Sen’s enthralling collection is a beautiful tribute to the fragile threads that bind mankind together, challenging readers to recognize human dignity in every stage of life. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The stories highlighted the chronic social condition of the elderly in America and, perhaps, in all developed countries, where much of the population lives in a condition of neglect. Their own families push them into a society of elderly care, where care may be inadequate,” writes Sen.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) created a humanoid that might be a more effective helper or caregiver for elderly people compared to human caregivers, particularly to eliminate loneliness and boredom.
“'Broken Flute' is a story about the cultural influence of arranged marriages in India and some of their inherent pitfalls.
“'Beatrice' is a poignant tale of a woman’s desire to be a mother, which is much more powerful than the physical, sexual, and spiritual bonding between two women partners.
“In the story 'Shikar,' Kanchan, a man with developmental disabilities, reveals true love and its essence to his wife, Kajol, and everyone searching for it.
“In 'Secrets of Pontorson,' Shukanta Roy discovered a secret that helped the Allied Army launch a D-Day attack on the German Army.
“The story 'Tentacles of PTSD' opened the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder on the minds and spirits of American servicemen who were wounded during the Iraq War.
“In the story 'Coincident,' the author experiences a dream while staying at Pontorson, France.
“In the story 'Quest for a Simple Life,' the arranged marriage between Saurav and Laxmi becomes strained even though both want to live a simple life. However, the meaning of simple life differed by almost 180 degrees.
“'A Tale of a Married Life' is a love story between Pankaj and Kabita. Addiction to alcohol and drugs pushed Pankaj to near death, but Kabita’s unconditional love pulled him out of the inferno of death for many years. Then the inevitable struck him down; Pankaj left physically, but his soul was inside the Alpha-X1 to lean on and protect Kabita from boredom and loneliness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shukdeb Sen’s enthralling collection is a beautiful tribute to the fragile threads that bind mankind together, challenging readers to recognize human dignity in every stage of life. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Tale of a Married Life and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories