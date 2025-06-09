Author Tincat’s New Book, "Counting with Genja: 1 to 20," is a Charming Tale That Follows Genja the Rabbit as He Counts All the Way Up to the Number Twenty

Recent release “Counting with Genja: 1 to 20” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tincat is a captivating tale that centers around Genja, a rabbit who loves to spend his days counting. In this story, Genja invites readers of all ages to follow along as he counts up to twenty, adding in clever rhymes along the way.