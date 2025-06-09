Author Tincat’s New Book, "Counting with Genja: 1 to 20," is a Charming Tale That Follows Genja the Rabbit as He Counts All the Way Up to the Number Twenty
Recent release “Counting with Genja: 1 to 20” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tincat is a captivating tale that centers around Genja, a rabbit who loves to spend his days counting. In this story, Genja invites readers of all ages to follow along as he counts up to twenty, adding in clever rhymes along the way.
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tincat has completed her new book, “Counting with Genja: 1 to 20”: a riveting story that follows a rabbit who loves to count and invites readers to count to twenty with him.
“Have fun counting with Genja the Rabbit,” writes Tincat. “Go from 1 to 20. Genja is counting with short rhymes as he travels around from the forest to the sea, doing fun things! Happy counting!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tincat’s engaging tale will help young readers learn how to count up to twenty through the use of rhymes and vibrant artwork that help keep their attention while bringing Genja’s story to life.
Equal parts educational and fun, “Counting with Genja: 1 to 20” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Counting with Genja: 1 to 20” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Have fun counting with Genja the Rabbit,” writes Tincat. “Go from 1 to 20. Genja is counting with short rhymes as he travels around from the forest to the sea, doing fun things! Happy counting!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tincat’s engaging tale will help young readers learn how to count up to twenty through the use of rhymes and vibrant artwork that help keep their attention while bringing Genja’s story to life.
Equal parts educational and fun, “Counting with Genja: 1 to 20” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Counting with Genja: 1 to 20” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories