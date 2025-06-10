Author George Neal’s New Book, "Complete Freedom," is a Powerful Read That Aims to Provide Peace and a Path Towards Healing for Those Who Have Lost Their Way in Life
Recent release “Complete Freedom” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Neal is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that challenges readers to reflect on their lives, offering insight and advice to help those feeling lost as they journey towards freedom from the struggles of their lives through the Lord.
Bakersfield, CA, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- George Neal has completed his new book, “Complete Freedom”: a poignant and engaging series that offers solace and peace to those who may find themselves struggling in life with no idea how to heal and move forward from the things that spiritually and emotionally burden them.
“If you have a problem only God can solve, then you need to pray. If you have a problem that time or money can solve, you don’t have a problem,” writes Neal.
The author continues, “In times of failure, God will remove things from our lives that we don’t need and replace them with things that we do. That sometimes includes people. Some people are just not good for us, not in our best interest to be around. A friend should always bring you up, not down. Also, people change over time. Our paths split, and we go our separate ways. That’s just a part of life. Just because it was beneficial for two people to be together at one time doesn’t mean it will always be that way. If being around someone keeps bringing you to failure, get rid of them.
“Forgiveness is really a supernatural thing. It’s not natural, not in our nature, to let things go. It can be done, though, with God’s help. Forgiving others is important. Forgiving myself is more important and truly much harder. In order to ever be happy, though, I must find a way to do it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George Neal’s enthralling and enlightening series will capture the hearts and minds of readers, providing them with the tools they need to refocus their lives and find the strength from within to unburden themselves and find their way once more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Complete Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
