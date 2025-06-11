Author Jon D. Upshaw’s New Book, "Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella," is a Compelling Novel That Continues the Complex Marriage and Hidden Truths of Mr. and Mrs. Young

Recent release “Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jon D. Upshaw is the second installment of the author’s “Concrete Desires” trilogy that delves deeper into the emotional labyrinth of the Youngs' tumultuous marriage. With each turn of the page, Upshaw explores the intersectionality of love, deception, ambition, and the irreparable scars they leave behind.