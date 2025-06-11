Author Jon D. Upshaw’s New Book, "Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella," is a Compelling Novel That Continues the Complex Marriage and Hidden Truths of Mr. and Mrs. Young
Recent release “Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jon D. Upshaw is the second installment of the author’s “Concrete Desires” trilogy that delves deeper into the emotional labyrinth of the Youngs' tumultuous marriage. With each turn of the page, Upshaw explores the intersectionality of love, deception, ambition, and the irreparable scars they leave behind.
Springfield, OH, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jon D. Upshaw, who works with Springfield Promise Neighborhood, a community nonprofit advocating for local and generational change, has completed his new book, “Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella”: a stirring tale that follows the Youngs and their evolving relationship as they find themselves caught between love, betrayal, and ambition that all collide to create the perfect emotional storm.
“Concrete promises and dire ultimatums have become the Youngs’ primary reality now,” shares Upshaw. “Business and pleasure simply don’t mesh anymore, and the blame games continue to ensue. One lover’s passion can turn out to be a muse for a distant lover’s disposition.
“What do you make out of a marriage that couldn’t be fully consummated in the first place? The best and most wonderful conversations take place when power and deception are written all over the walls in secret.
“In due time, all is revealed.
“And all visions begin at the point of ground zero.
“When elaborate blueprints are the days that go by, origins are sketched and borne formally. Love has shattered the barricades and continues to consume all hearts along the way. Only the stars in the sky understand the whispers that emerge with each new moon.
“Cheers to connecting the dots and drawing forth the architect in us all. The universe is our canvas, and the deceptions thrive in the fog. Another chapter unfolds in the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Young in part 2 of the ‘Concrete Desires Trilogy.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jon D. Upshaw’s enthralling tale continues to highlight the rollercoaster of emotional highs and lows that continue to shape individuals and their relationships, challenging readers to consider how love can be both a beautiful and dangerous thing.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Elaborate Deceptions: A Novella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
