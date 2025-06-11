Author Ilse-Dore Pulliam’s New Book, "Snapshots of God's Footprints," is a Stirring Memoir That Reflects Upon Life’s Joys, Struggles, and God’s Presence Through It All

Recent release “Snapshots of God's Footprints” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ilse-Dore Pulliam is a deeply moving memoir that invites readers to witness heartfelt memories, struggles, and joys that testify to God’s presence throughout the author’s life. Deeply personal and candid, “Snapshots of God’s Footprints” offers hope and reflection for those navigating their own path.