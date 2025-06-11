Author Ilse-Dore Pulliam’s New Book, "Snapshots of God's Footprints," is a Stirring Memoir That Reflects Upon Life’s Joys, Struggles, and God’s Presence Through It All
Recent release “Snapshots of God's Footprints” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ilse-Dore Pulliam is a deeply moving memoir that invites readers to witness heartfelt memories, struggles, and joys that testify to God’s presence throughout the author’s life. Deeply personal and candid, “Snapshots of God’s Footprints” offers hope and reflection for those navigating their own path.
Oklahoma City, OK, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ilse-Dore Pulliam has completed her new book, “Snapshots of God's Footprints”: a collection of personal stories from the author’s life that explores the many ways in which God has guided and impacted her journey.
“As flowers are different in color, fragrance & texture, so are the stores I made for you,” writes Pulliam. “The snapshots of God’s footprints are from experiences in my life.
“I hope to have inspired you to review your own life, when & how you received God’s help in time of need. It would add precious links into the chain of sharing, thanking & praying”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ilse-Dore Pulliam’s engaging series will encourage readers to reflect upon God’s influence over their individual life stories. Emotionally honest and heartfelt, “Snapshots of God’s Footprints” serves as a reminder of God’s constant presence, promising to resonate with readers from all backgrounds seeking to deepen their relationship with their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Snapshots of God's Footprints” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“As flowers are different in color, fragrance & texture, so are the stores I made for you,” writes Pulliam. “The snapshots of God’s footprints are from experiences in my life.
“I hope to have inspired you to review your own life, when & how you received God’s help in time of need. It would add precious links into the chain of sharing, thanking & praying”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ilse-Dore Pulliam’s engaging series will encourage readers to reflect upon God’s influence over their individual life stories. Emotionally honest and heartfelt, “Snapshots of God’s Footprints” serves as a reminder of God’s constant presence, promising to resonate with readers from all backgrounds seeking to deepen their relationship with their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Snapshots of God's Footprints” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories