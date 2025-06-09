Mia Logan’s New Book, "Don't Wear My Pain," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Explores the Pain and Struggles People Often Try to Hide from Others
Joshua, TX, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mia Logan, a Ghanaian, Liberian poet and author with a passion for all things writing, reading, and traveling, has completed her most recent book, “Don't Wear My Pain”: a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems that delve into the darker parts of one’s life they attempt to hide despite their lasting impact on one’s soul.
In her debut collection of poems, “Don’t Wear My Pain,” author and poet Mia Logan exposes the hidden hurt that often lurks behind a smile. With searing honesty, she delves into the interconnectedness of pain, love, and healing and the way they shape our lives.
Published by Fulton Books, Mia Logan’s book offers both comfort and hope while also giving readers a glimpse into the hidden corners of the human soul where one can find the strength to face their demons and the courage to heal. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Don’t Wear My Pain” is a must-read for anyone who has ever felt lost, alone, or broken.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Don't Wear My Pain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
