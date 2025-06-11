Michael Petherbridge’s New Book “Beast of Beauty: A Different View of the Last Days” a Stirring Memoir That Takes Readers Through a Journey of Faith and Self-Realization
Dresser, WI, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Petherbridge, a loving husband and father, as well as a former full-time organic dairy farmer who is now a small-scale organic farmer in northwestern Wisconsin, has completed his most recent book, “Beast of Beauty: A Different View of the Last Days”: a compelling account that follows the author as he reflects upon his upbringing during the 1970s, and his search for truth that led him on a powerful journey of personal and spiritual transformation.
Author Michael Petherbridge enjoys reading nonfiction and historical books. He appreciates poetry, especially from music artists, and he has a passion for writing. For fun, he and his wife, Julie, canoe his beloved Apple River. They also have developed quite an enthusiasm for the challenge of nine holes of golf.
“The world we all live in is being transformed. This is the story of a boy asking many questions as his life journey begins in the evangelical church setting of America during the indulgent, colorful decade of the 1970s,” shares Petherbridge. “His yearning for truth and understanding cause him to trust the authorities that be. The tendency of life is to bury the past and move on. What else can we do? He pursues happiness and builds his kingdom on earth. However, in midlife, his kingdom begins to unravel and crumble. Then the world begins to crumble. In the depths of unforeseen despair, he cries out to God, ‘Why?’
“As the events of life unfold, are they random happenings? Is it just coincidence, or is there an organized script to explain the chaos? What is the future of mankind and planet earth? He listens but no longer trusts the status quo of what the world, the government, and the church are saying. Can any sense be made in a world where immorality has become the prevailing reasoning? History foretells the future. His discovery through a lifetime of experience is, there exists only one source, and it is full and complete. His hope revealed is that your story becomes a story of purpose, destiny, discovery, and most importantly…truth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Petherbridge’s book is sure to captivate readers, resonating with anyone who has ever searched for clarity while navigating the uncertainties of a rapidly changing world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Beast of Beauty: A Different View of the Last Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
