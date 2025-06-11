Ciriaco Griego’s New Book, "Aaah! I Swallowed My Tooth!" is a Captivating Story of a Young Boy Who is Shocked After He Discovers He Has Swallowed His First Loose Tooth
New York, NY, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ciriaco Griego, who has been writing for over twenty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “Aaah! I Swallowed My Tooth!”: a charming story of a young boy who accidentally swallows his first loose tooth and worries what kind of consequences this might have for him.
“In life, not everything is as it seems,” writes Griego. “It was like a scary adventure. I remember my friend Michael was by my side. The fear of the tooth going down into my stomach—oh, I felt sick.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ciriaco Griego’s book highlights the author’s philosophy that teaching life lessons with a little humor, love, and friendship are a universal language that readers of any age can understand and enjoy. With colorful artwork to help bring Griego’s story to life, “Aaah! I Swallowed My Tooth!” is sure to delight readers, inviting them to revisit this story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Aaah! I Swallowed My Tooth!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
