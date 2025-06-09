C. F. Schulz’s New Book, "The Other Side," Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers the Truth About Her Identity and Her Role in Saving Her Realm from Complete Destruction
Great Falls, MT, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C. F. Schulz, who enjoys reading, crocheting, crafting, photography, playing video games with her husband, and being outside, has completed her most recent book, “The Other Side”: a gripping novel that follows Freddie, a young girl who must accept her destiny and learn how to defeat two great evils that long to conquer her world.
“As one realm prepares for war, a girl learns of her heritage and the family she didn’t know she had,” writes Schulz.
“Freddie wakes up one morning to find everyone gone. Literally everyone. Just as she feels like she’s about to fall into madness, the truth is revealed, and she learns about who her father really was and who she really is. The question is if she’s the one who can help defeat the evil Ignatius and Benedict, who want to dominate both realms.
“As Freddie learns to fight, use magic, and defend herself and others, she finds friendship, love, and a new, important reason for living.”
Published by Fulton Books, C. F. Schulz’s book has been a passion project for the author since her retirement from customer service, and her research for the story served as a source of great joy throughout the writing process. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Other Side” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page as they follow along on Freddie’s thrilling quest.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Other Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
