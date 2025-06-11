Uncle Possum’s New Book, "Maybe Tomorrow," Follows a Young Boy, His Friend, and His Dog as They Set Out to Go Fishing, and the Adventures They Have Along the Way
New York, NY, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Uncle Possum, an author and illustrator whose influences include Maurice Sendak and Frank Frazetta, has completed his most recent book, “Maybe Tomorrow”: a charming story of a young boy who, along with his friend and his dog, set out to finally go fishing after trying to for days, but get sidetracked by all sorts of unique and zany characters.
“Follow Robbie, Bobby, and Bobby’s loyal dog as they set out on Bobby’s superfast bike for a day of fishing again,” writes Uncle Possum. “Meet Bobby’s mom who, like all our moms, never thinks we have enough to eat. And stop by Hartt’s bakery and meet Mr. Hartt, who makes the best jelly donuts in town. Stop by Connie the Cat Lady’s and have a laugh with Vick at Red and White Market. This story brings us all back to a time of innocence of youth. Remember when we all had an Uncle Joe who blew smoke rings with his big cigar?”
Published by Fulton Books, Uncle Possum’s book will captivate readers as they are reminded all about the simplicity of a child’s mind, and how easily those minds are detoured. With loveable characters and eye-catching illustrations, “Maybe Tomorrow” is sure to delight readers and put a smile on their face while revisiting yesterday’s memories.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Maybe Tomorrow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
