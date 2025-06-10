Peggy Sands’s New Book, "Teeing Off," is a Compelling Story of a Young Woman Who Finds Solace in the Game of Golf Amidst the Chaos of the Ongoing Vietnam War
Lakeville, CT, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peggy Sands has completed her most recent book, "Teeing Off": a stirring and thought-provoking novel that centers around a young woman who takes up golf as her refuge to escape the chaos of the Vietnam War, only to find herself drawn in a new direction that will provide her new perspective on the war and life itself.
With a BA in English from Northwestern and an MA in English from Tufts, author Peggy Sands has built a career as a freelance editor and writer. She has also worked in financial services and as a technical writer for the insurance industry. Her writing has appeared in academic magazines, history journals, and newspapers. A native of Montana, Sands has spent her adult life in New England and currently resides with her husband in rural Connecticut. She is the mother of three daughters.
“In ‘Teeing Off,’ innocence meets with adulthood in a coming-of-age story told against the backdrop of the Vietnam War,” writes Sands. “The heroine—bookish but immature—grapples with the recent death of her father, her mother’s emotional withdrawal, the inevitable chaos of adolescence, and a growing awareness of how the war in Southeast Asia might impact those around her. For solace as much as protection from an adult world she only partly understands, she is drawn to the game of golf. The golf course offers an escape—a place to be alone with ball and clubs in the serenely ordered setting of eighteen numbered holes. Ironically, it is here on the course where she encounters a young man and family friend who unwittingly exposes her to a dark secret they are to share for years to come.
“This guilty knowledge haunts the heroine’s early adulthood and life choices. Driven by a relentless sense of responsibility for the war she would not have to fight, and the fate of her ‘family friend,’ she tries to make something good out of the Vietnam tragedy. Ultimately, she takes a job in Guam with Operation New Life, the leading Vietnamese refugee placement agency. Though she does not receive the closure she imagined, she achieves something better: perspective on the war and acceptance of its impact on her life and that of others. She also falls in love.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peggy Sands’s book is a moving tale that explores the home front during the Vietnam War, exposes the many ways—poignant and tragic—in which Vietnam reverberated across time and generations for those who never fought but lived nonetheless with the war’s legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Teeing Off" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
With a BA in English from Northwestern and an MA in English from Tufts, author Peggy Sands has built a career as a freelance editor and writer. She has also worked in financial services and as a technical writer for the insurance industry. Her writing has appeared in academic magazines, history journals, and newspapers. A native of Montana, Sands has spent her adult life in New England and currently resides with her husband in rural Connecticut. She is the mother of three daughters.
“In ‘Teeing Off,’ innocence meets with adulthood in a coming-of-age story told against the backdrop of the Vietnam War,” writes Sands. “The heroine—bookish but immature—grapples with the recent death of her father, her mother’s emotional withdrawal, the inevitable chaos of adolescence, and a growing awareness of how the war in Southeast Asia might impact those around her. For solace as much as protection from an adult world she only partly understands, she is drawn to the game of golf. The golf course offers an escape—a place to be alone with ball and clubs in the serenely ordered setting of eighteen numbered holes. Ironically, it is here on the course where she encounters a young man and family friend who unwittingly exposes her to a dark secret they are to share for years to come.
“This guilty knowledge haunts the heroine’s early adulthood and life choices. Driven by a relentless sense of responsibility for the war she would not have to fight, and the fate of her ‘family friend,’ she tries to make something good out of the Vietnam tragedy. Ultimately, she takes a job in Guam with Operation New Life, the leading Vietnamese refugee placement agency. Though she does not receive the closure she imagined, she achieves something better: perspective on the war and acceptance of its impact on her life and that of others. She also falls in love.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peggy Sands’s book is a moving tale that explores the home front during the Vietnam War, exposes the many ways—poignant and tragic—in which Vietnam reverberated across time and generations for those who never fought but lived nonetheless with the war’s legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Teeing Off" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories