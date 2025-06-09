Phillip Compton’s New Book, “Building Your Relationship with Jesus,” is a poignant and insightful guide designed to help readers forge a lasting connection to the Lord
Palm Bay, FL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Phillip Compton, a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his most recent book, “Building Your Relationship with Jesus: Understanding and Building your Relationship with Christ”: a powerful and comprehensive discussion aimed at guiding readers towards crafting a life-long relationship with Jesus.
After his military service, author Phillip Compton pursued theological studies at Calvary Chapel, under the mentorship of Pastor Chuck Smith. This period of education and spiritual growth shaped his understanding of Scripture and his calling to ministry. His passion for serving others led him to become an associate pastor at various churches, culminating in his appointment as the pastor of Calvary Harvest Ministry, where he continues to lead with wisdom, compassion, and a deep-rooted faith.
“In ‘Building Your Relationship with Jesus,’ embark on a journey of faith and discovery,” writes Pastor Compton. “Delve into the essence of light, faith, promises, forgiveness, and prayer. All accompanied by the teachings and experiencing healing. Learn to identify yourself and what it means to have a relationship with Jesus as you journey through these chapters. Learn to understand the true meaning of the way, the truth, and the life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Phillip Compton’s book will invite readers to reflect inward, providing them with the tools they need to fully understand all that having a connection with Christ can bring. Based upon years of the author’s own theological research and ministry, “Building Your Relationship with Jesus” will help readers from all walks of life repair their spiritual health and fully open themselves up to the Lord and Savior’s teachings for a lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Building Your Relationship with Jesus: Understanding and Building your Relationship with Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
After his military service, author Phillip Compton pursued theological studies at Calvary Chapel, under the mentorship of Pastor Chuck Smith. This period of education and spiritual growth shaped his understanding of Scripture and his calling to ministry. His passion for serving others led him to become an associate pastor at various churches, culminating in his appointment as the pastor of Calvary Harvest Ministry, where he continues to lead with wisdom, compassion, and a deep-rooted faith.
“In ‘Building Your Relationship with Jesus,’ embark on a journey of faith and discovery,” writes Pastor Compton. “Delve into the essence of light, faith, promises, forgiveness, and prayer. All accompanied by the teachings and experiencing healing. Learn to identify yourself and what it means to have a relationship with Jesus as you journey through these chapters. Learn to understand the true meaning of the way, the truth, and the life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Phillip Compton’s book will invite readers to reflect inward, providing them with the tools they need to fully understand all that having a connection with Christ can bring. Based upon years of the author’s own theological research and ministry, “Building Your Relationship with Jesus” will help readers from all walks of life repair their spiritual health and fully open themselves up to the Lord and Savior’s teachings for a lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Building Your Relationship with Jesus: Understanding and Building your Relationship with Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories